The loss of Reece Walsh may not be the hammer blow to the Warriors that many say it is. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The departure of Reece Walsh may be a blessing in disguise for the Warriors, even if it has come about in typically chaotic circumstances.

For all his ability and potential, Walsh was never going to be a long-term fixture at the club. Even if he played the 2023 season, that would have probably been it.

He is a Queensland boy through and through and grew up idolising the Brisbane Broncos.

The attractions of that behemoth club, or Wayne Bennett leading the Redcliffe Dolphins down the road, was always going to be too hard to resist, regardless of his personal circumstances.

That would have led to more uncertainty and speculation over the offseason, before he finally announced his decision next February or March.

At least this is a clean cut.

And Walsh, for all his talent and potential, was probably the right guy at the wrong time.

After all the upheavals of the last few seasons, particularly with the amount of turnover in the squad, the Warriors need experience and leadership, particularly in the spine.

New signing Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad brings that.

The Raiders fullback is a tough, smart player; he might not have the spectacular acceleration or elusiveness that Walsh can bring but will still add plenty on attack.

When the Green Machine were humming in 2019 and 2020, Nicholl-Klokstad scored 18 tries, while contributing eight try assists across those two seasons.

He's one of the best defensive fullbacks in the NRL, always important for a Warriors custodian, and he's hungry, after waiting a long time to get his first grade shot.

He also brings a lot less baggage than Walsh, who has already had off-field issues, notably the cocaine arrest last September.

Perhaps most importantly, he's a local boy, who grew up wanting to play for the Auckland club. It means more.

That is the sea change that the Warriors have to gradually embrace. There are kids all over New Zealand with as much natural talent as Walsh who either slip through the cracks or get snaffled up by rival teams.

The signing of Walsh last year was a coup, snatching him away from his hometown club, though the Broncos have had the last laugh.

That's the inherent risk; young players who break through at the Warriors, like Walsh and James Maloney, are difficult to retain.

Walsh also arrived at a difficult time, with coach Nathan Brown trying to implement a regime change, while the squad spent the 2021 campaign living out of suitcases.

The decision to throw Walsh straight in, at the expense of captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, will always be debated, but the Broncos ultimately are going to reap the rewards of the Warriors' development gamble.

It might be a fork in the road for the club. Future success must be based on local products; that is the only way. Covid has been massively disruptive for pathways and development but it is also a mindset.

Just look at the decisions in recent years; bringing in Euan Aitken to eventually supplant Peta Hiku, letting a gun youngster Isaiah Papali'i go while finding cash for a journeyman like Kane Evans, giving Sean O'Sullivan game time ahead of Chanel Harris-Tavita and splurging thousands on a risky proposition like Matt Lodge.

They were all flawed decisions, as former recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan and Brown tried to buy a team (and short-term success) rather than build a squad.

That's the challenge for new coach Andrew Webster but it will ultimately depend on the club hierarchy being prepared to take a long-term view.