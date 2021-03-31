Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: Warriors coach Nathan Brown slams new NRL concussion initiative, saying it will be virtually meaningless

4 minutes to read
Warriors head coach Nathan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Warriors head coach Nathan Brown. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By:

Sports writer for NZME

Warriors coach Nathan Brown has questioned the value of the NRL's new concussion replacement initiative, saying it will be irrelevant because the threshold is too high.

The Australian Rugby League Commission announced on Tuesday that

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.