Rugby league: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's match-winner that stunned the NRL

NRL commentators were left in awe after the Warriors pulled off a historic comeback to defeat the Raiders on Saturday afternoon, with Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's last-minute defensive effort leaving the NRL community in shock.

Canberra was leading by 19 points at halftime, but the visitors mustered five tries in the second half to claim a thrilling win.

The Warriors were trailing for most of the contest, but took the lead in the 77th minute when Adam Pompey barged through on the left wing for a decisive try.

There was almost another late twist when the Raiders backline spread the footy out to winger Jordan Rapana, who looked to reclaim the lead near the corner post with just seconds remaining.

But Tuivasa-Sheck lunged across and knocked the ball out of Rapana's hands with both players suspended in mid-air, somehow denying the try.

RTS not human man. Wow 😳 — Shaun Johnson (@Shaun_Johnson90) March 27, 2021

Sir RTS 👑 — Ben Matulino (@BenMatulino) March 27, 2021

RTS is a God. If not, then clearly a godlike figure.... #NRLRaidersWarriors — Jimmy Smith 🇦🇺 (@ThatJimmySmith) March 27, 2021

What a game of footy. Amazing effort by Canberra. Ridiculous by RTS. How will they ever replace that man? — Brent Read (@brentread_7) March 27, 2021

Roach said on Fox League commentary: "That is just unbelievable scenes."

Co-commentator Warren Smith called it "absolutely incredible".

Melbourne Storm great Cooper Cronk told Fox League: "I don't think I've seen an individual effort from a player (like that) for a long, long time.

"I'm in awe for the first time in a while. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, I tip my hat to you son.

"That was an outstanding second half and a desperate last play to save the game for your team."

It was statistically the biggest comeback for the Warriors in NRL history, with the New Zealand side coming back from a 31-10 deficit at the 50-minute mark.

Tuivasa-Sheck registered 137 running metres, six tackle busts, two linebreaks and a try in the second half.

"Last week we spoke about we lost a game in moments, and this week we won a game in a few moments," Tuivasa-Sheck said after the win.

"That's going to play a big part, just wanting it more than the opposition."