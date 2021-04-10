Rugby league: Reece Walsh to join Warriors with immediate effect after release from Brisbane Broncos

Reece Walsh has been released to join the Warriors with immediate effect. Photo / Getty Images

The Warriors are set to welcome Reece Walsh into their ranks, with the star young fullback joining the club from the Brisbane Broncos with immediate effect.

After signing on a three-year deal from 2022 as a replacement for the departing Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Walsh secured a release from to link up with his new club early and immerse himself in the team before taking the reins.

Initially, there was talk that Brisbane wanted to get a player back in return for releasing Walsh before his contract was up, however the Herald can confirm Brisbane did not receive a player in return.

Reports suggested young Warriors playmaker Paul Turner was identified as the man the Broncos wanted in return, but the possibility of a trade reportedly dwindled as Turner, who is on a full contract with the Warriors, was only going to be offered a development deal with the Broncos - as that was the deal Walsh was on.

The Broncos will instead keep Walsh's spot in the ranks open in the hope they find a player who suits their needs that they can acquire.

While the 18-year-old Walsh has joined the club as their fullback of the future, coach Nathan Brown has hinted at giving Walsh some time in the halves this season with first-choice halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita not expected to be back from a foot injury until round 13 or 14.

Brown said while it would be good for Walsh to get some time on the field for the Warriors, having him in camp for the remainder of the year would be hugely beneficial moving forward.

"Reece has not only played fullback but he's also spent a lot of his [junior] career in the halves as well," Brown said.

"He spent a lot of time at five-eighth before he moved back to fullback. There's obviously his ability to play fullback there as well and back [up] Roger - but he can also play in the halves. We've got Chanel on a long-term injury there so he can certainly cover more than fullback.

"But the most important thing is being able to train and play with the boys. We get to learn about him and he gets to learn about us. To actually have him here training with his future teammates and hopefully playing a few games allows his development with our club to be far, far smoother."