Iverson Fuatimau has been granted bail over an alleged break and enter. Photo / Wests Tigers

Kiwi rugby league player and Wests Tigers reserve grader Iverson Fuatimau has been granted bail after being charged with one count of specifically aggravated break and enter with intent, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

The 22-year-old reportedly appeared in Campbelltown Local Court via video link on Thursday, with the incident alleged to have happened in St Helens Park on Wednesday afternoon.

Fuatimau, who was born in New Zealand and moved to Australia to chase his league dream, trained with the Tigers' NRL squad over the summer on a train-and-trial contract and has featured in three New South Wales Cup games this season with feeder club Western Suburbs Magpies.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports the Tigers have informed the NRL's Integrity Unit of the matter.

Two other men, Lofu Namulauulu and Joseph Pesa, have also been charged and according to News Corp, remain in custody over the alleged home invasion, in which a man was reportedly threatened at gunpoint.

News Corp reports a shot was fired during the invasion but no one was injured.

It is alleged Fuatimau drove the two other men to the house that was invaded, however his lawyer, Elias Tabchouri, argued that Fuatimau did not know of the intentions of Namulauulu and Pesa, nor that they were carrying firearms.

Tabchouri referenced Fuatimau's lack of criminal history and said the injuries he had sustained through rugby league had led to mental health issues, according to News Corp.

Magistrate Trevor Khan granted Fuatimau bail with strict conditions. He will be under house arrest and only able to leave for medical or legal appointments — but in the company of his parents.

He will also need to report to police three times a week.