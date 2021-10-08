Rugby league: NRL to investigate Penrith Panthers over alleged premiership trophy damage

The NRL premiership trophy was pictured inside a child-carrying harness. Photo / Instagram

The NRL is investigating photos from inside the Panthers' wild grand final celebrations which appear to show the premiership trophy has been broken.

The Panthers are now facing potential sanctions with the team's tumultuous week of celebrations yet again causing controversy.

Photos posted on social media show the iconic Provan-Summons trophy — which immortalises the famous image of Norm Provan and Arthur Summons together — appearing to have been destroyed into separate pieces.

As first reported by The Daily Telegraph, the NRL is aware of the images and have asked the club to for an explanation as part of its investigation.

The photos show the centrepiece of the trophy has been separated from the base and surrounding wreath.

Nathan Cleary (left) and Ivan Cleary show what the trophy is supposed to look like. Photo / Photosport

The images swirling on social media also show the trophy being treated as a baby with the bronzed artwork being carried around in a stroller in one image.

AAP reports NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo has been upset with the team's behaviour and its reatment of the revered trophy.

The report claims the Panthers could be forced to foot the bill of any repairs needed to be made to the trophy, estimated to be worth around $300,000.