Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Rugby league: New Zealand Warriors boss reveals plan for 2022 NRL season if they can't return home

4 minutes to read
The Warriors have been training in Australia ahead of the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have been training in Australia ahead of the 2022 season. Photo / Photosport

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

The Warriors have already made alternative plans for their scheduled Mt Smart matches this year, should it prove impossible to stage the games in New Zealand.

After not playing on home soil since August 2019,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.