Rugby league: Melbourne Storm's Kiwi cult hero Brandon Smith delivers a 'solid gold' post NRL Grand Final interview

By his own admission, Melbourne Storm star Brandon Smith didn't exactly set the world alight in last night's dramatic NRL Grand Final against the Penrith Panthers - but there is little doubt that his post-match interview was deserving of the man of the match award.

The 24-year-old Kiwis hooker was talking to Channel Nine's Brad Fittler moments after the Storm held on the beat the Panthers 26-20 at ANZ Stadium in Sydney, when he fired a hilarious barb at coach Craig Bellamy.

"It was pretty good, I mean I played pretty s**t tonight but I got the ring," Smith said.

"It's for sale, I need to pay for all the beers I'm about to sink.

"I can't wait to take this home to my mum and dad, they sacrificed to put me in this position I'm in so this is definitely for them. I can't wait to get on the piss with all the boys.

"I'll take anyone as long as they'll drink a lot."

Smith, who joined the Storm in 2017 with a view to replacing club icon Cameron Smith, was part of the Storm team that narrowly missed out on Grand Finals triump in 2018 - going down 21-6 to the Sydney Roosters.

Asked by Fittler how victory two years later compared, Smith said it was "so much better".

Brandon Smith, your new DrinkWise ambassador. — Daniel Cherny 📰 (@DanielCherny) October 25, 2020

That was an absolutely sterling post-game presser from Brandon Smith. — Steve Zemek (@stevezemek) October 25, 2020

“I need to sell this (ring) to pay for all the beers I’m going to sink tonight.” Some solid gold from Brandon Smith. #NRLGF — Beth Newman (@bethknewman) October 25, 2020

"To the captain, I hope he can play on," Brandon Smith said of Cameron, who is expected to retire after leading the Storm to victory.

"I know it's a tough situation for me but I wouldn't want him carrying me to another couple of rings, I don't think we should forced him out of the game.

"To Craig, he does nothing pretty much all year. Smithy does all the coaching, (Bellamy) is getting paid lots of money to do piss-all."

Bellamy has one season left on his contract - and cut a tense figure in the Storm coaches' box as the Panthers launched a late fightback.