Rugby league: Massive injury blow for Warriors with Chanel Harris-Tavita facing lengthy injury break

Chanel Harris-Tavita, far right, will miss a large chunk for the NRL season. Photosport

The New Zealand Warriors have been dealt a major injury blow just two games into the 2021 season.

Warriors halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita is scheduled to have surgery on a foot injury today which is likely to keep him sidelined for up to 12 weeks.

The 22-year-old had scans yesterday which revealed he picked up a stress fracture in a metatarsal in his left foot in Friday night's 16-20 loss to Newcastle in Gosford.

A dejected looking Chanel Harris-Tavita after the Warriors were beaten by the Knights. Photosport

It's expected it will take up to 12 weeks before he's available to play again.

Harris-Tavita joins centre Euan Aitken on the casualty list with the newcomer to the side facing 8-10 weeks out after having surgery following a high ankle sprain in his left leg while making his club debut in the season-opening 19-6 win over Gold Coast.

Also missing the team's next three matches against Canberra, the Sydney Roosters and Manly Warringah is starting prop Jamayne Taunoa-Brown.

He took an early guilty plea on a grade two crusher tackle charge from the clash against the Knights.