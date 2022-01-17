Frank Pritchard during a 2015 NRL semifinal. Photo / Getty

Kiwis legend Frank Pritchard has returned home after fighting for his life following complications from Covid earlier this month.

A report from Channel Nine claimed Pritchard was on life support in a Sydney hospital with a collapsed lung among other health issues due to the virus.

Prichard posted on social media saying he was now recovering at home.

"Thank you everyone for your love and support over the last month," he wrote on Instagram after returning home.

"I'm on the mend and doing good, I'm able to do my rehab and recovery at home.

"God bless you all, much love, Frankie."

Pritchard played over 100 games for the Penrith Panthers and the Bulldogs across his glittering rugby league career, along with brief spells in the Parramatta Eels and Hull in England's Super League.

The 38-year-old also played almost 30 games for New Zealand in addition to eight games for Samoa before hanging up the boots at the end of 2017.