Rugby league: Former NRL star Jarryd Hayne denies leaving $50 on woman's bed to 'bribe her silence' - court

Jarryd Hayne. Photo / Getty

Ex-NRL star Jarryd Hayne has denied trying to "bribe" a woman who has accused him of sexual assault with a $50 note that was seen on her bed, saying it must have fallen out of his pocket.

Mr Hayne, 32, is accused of forcing himself on the woman, then 26, at a home in Newcastle on September 30, 2018, using his hands and mouth, causing gruesome injuries in the process.

He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual intercourse without consent while recklessly inflicting actual bodily harm.

The woman suffered two lacerations to her genitalia and heavy bleeding when the rugby league star allegedly pulled off her pants and began digital and oral sex on her while a taxi waited outside her Fletcher home.

Mr Hayne claims the oral and digital sex was consensual, and the woman's injuries were caused by a stray fingernail.

On the sixth day of his Newcastle District Court trial on Tuesday, Mr Hayne was questioned about a $50 note that was seen on the bed after the complainant returned from a shower to wash blood off herself.

The court heard Mr Hayne asked "is that yours?" before pocketing the note when she said no.

Crown prosecutor Brian Costello questioned whether that was an attempt to "bribe her silence" or make her "feel better".

Mr Hayne denied this and said it must have fallen out of his pocket while he was lying on the bed.

"I'm assuming when I took my phone out," he said.

The former Parramatta fullback also told the court he could not remember how "forceful" he was being while performing digital sex on the woman, but says his fingers were "going fast".

During tense cross-examination from Mr Costello, Mr Hayne appeared to tire of some lines of questioning and began to bite back from the witness box.

He said he felt like he was "on repeat" having to answer the same question about what force he used during the sex.

He said he "can't judge force" but "started slow and went faster".

"I was going fast that's all I can really explain … I didn't have a radar on that night I'm sorry," he said.

Mr Costello asked if he was being "gentle" or "rough" with his fingers, to which Mr Hayne responded: "Oh mate, they were in her vagina".

The prosecutor had earlier accused the ex-NSW player of lying under oath to fit his version of events of the night of the incident, arguing the recollection of his movements within the woman's house during a 45-minute period was "impossible".

"I know what I did so … you can figure out the times for yourself," Mr Hayne said.

The footballer told the court he went to the woman's house believing there was "potential" for sex and that he saw her as a "fling".

He agreed she was "upset" about the taxi waiting outside and told him she didn't "want to have sex". He said he instead initiated kissing and oral sex because he "thought she'd like it".

The trial continues.