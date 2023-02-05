Nelson Asofa-Solomona. Photo / Photosport

Kiwis and Melbourne Storm forward Nelson Asofa-Solomona will miss Saturday’s NRL All Stars clash after being bitten by a dog.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the 26-year-old required surgery and stitches due to a dog bite on his hand on New Year’s Eve.

Asofa-Solomona pulled out of the clash with the wound reportedly delaying his return to full pre-season training.

“It was an honour to again be selected to wear the Māori jersey,” Asofa-Solomona said in a statement released by Melbourne Storm.

“Unfortunately I’m not physically in the position to be able to play in such an intensive match so soon in my pre-season preparations.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my Māori brothers in action again and wish them all the best against the Indigenous team.”

Asofa-Solomona is the latest high-profile player to miss the NRL’s season-opening exhibition match.

Sydney Roosters Joseph Manu (facial) and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (hamstring) as well as Warriors duo Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (hamstring) and Dylan Walker (hip) have also been ruled out due to injuries.

Former Warriors half Daejarn Asi and Tigers winger Starford Toa have also pulled out, while Bulldogs star Josh Addo-Carr will skip the match for the Indigenous All Stars to concentrate on club pre-season commitments.

Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton, who were named in the Indigenous team, are also expected to miss the clash after they were both arrested over an incident at a nightclub in Canberra in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Indigenous All Stars take on the Māori All Stars teams at Rotorua International Stadium on Saturday, February 11.