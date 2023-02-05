Latrell Mitchell (L) and Jack Wighton (R). Photo / Getty

NRL stars Latrell Mitchell and Jack Wighton have been arrested over an incident at a nightclub in Canberra in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Daily Telegraph reports the Kangaroos stars and close mates are now the subject of an NRL Integrity Unit investigation.

The pair had been out celebrating Wighton’s 30th birthday when they are alleged to have engaged in a fight described by witnesses as a friendly wrestle.

Police have since confirmed they were called to the scene and both men were arrested.

Mitchell was charged with resisting arrest. Wighton was charged with fighting in a public place and the pair are likely to face court in the ACT.

An ACT Police spokesman said the incident took place about 3.45am.

“ACT Policing responded to reports of a disturbance near a nightclub on Bunda Street in the city,” the police statement read.

“Two men — a 30-year-old from Bywong, NSW and a 25-year-old man from Chifley, NSW — were arrested at the scene.

“The 30-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place and fail to comply with an exclusion direction, while the 25-year-old has been charged with fight in a public place, affray, and resist territory public official. They are expected to face the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.”

The incident is surprising given the Rabbitohs and Raiders stars are close friends and were part of the Australia’s team that won the Rugby League World Cup late last year.

Earlier on Saturday, Mitchell uploaded an Instagram story of him and Wighton with the caption: “Happy birthday my brother 30th.”

Both players were kept in police cells overnight.

An NRL spokesman has confirmed the Integrity Unit is investigating.

Both the Rabbitohs and Raiders released similar statements addressing the incident, saying they are aware of the “alleged incident”, have informed the NRL Integrity Unit and will be making no further comment at this time.