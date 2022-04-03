The incident is being investigated by the Broncos and the NRL integrity unit.

The incident is being investigated by the Broncos and the NRL integrity unit.

The Brisbane Broncos are investigating an alleged drunk fight between teammates Payne Haas and Albert Kelly which has emerged following the side's defeat to the Warriors on Saturday.

Several Australian publications are reporting the Broncos are looking into an alcohol-fuelled altercation between the star prop and five-eighth in the latest drama for the embattled club, following their disappointing 20-6 loss to the Warriors.

The Broncos have reported the matter to the NRL integrity unit.

News Corp has obtained video footage of the fight between Haas and Kelly. It is unclear when the incident occurred, but Haas can clearly be heard calling Kelly a "f***ing c***" as they scuffle.

Kelly can also be heard saying several times he didn't step on Haas' shoes.

"Why would I step on your shoes," Kelly says.

In the footage, Kelly appears to grab the much larger prop by the neck, who responds by hitting him with his left hand and pushing him away forcefully.

The incident could prove costly for NSW State of Origin star Haas, who is rumoured to be seeking a contract extension with the Broncos worth around $1 million per season.

It's not the first time Haas has been embroiled in an off-field incident.

Payne Haas, left, tackles Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors. Photosport

Last year, he was suspended for three games and fined $50,000 for an expletive-laden tirade at NSW police.

Haas escaped a conviction and apologised for intimidating police during a drunken foul-mouthed tirade on NSW's north coast.

It's the second drunken fight Brisbane players have been involved in within six months after Tom Flegler and Jordan Riki were involved in a Mad Monday bust-up last year, which left Riki bleeding and needing stitches to his lip.

The Broncos started the season well with two wins before crashing back to earth to a couple of disappointing losses to the North Queensland Cowboys and the Warriors.

Kelly played well in the opening rounds but injured his foot in the loss to the Warriors and is expected to be sidelined for at least three months with the injury.