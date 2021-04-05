Rugby league: Brisbane Broncos fullback Reece Walsh set for surprise Warriors debut this year

Reece Walsh...bye-bye Brisbane, hello Warriors. Photo/Getty Images

Young fullback Reece Walsh has quit the Broncos and is expected to make an earlier-than-expected debut for the Warriors this season.

The Broncos were reported to be "filthy" when it was revealed last month that Walsh had been signed by the Auckland NRL club as its long term replacement for the rugby-bound Roger Tuivasa-Sheck.

At the time, it was stated that teenager Walsh would see out the 2021 season with the Broncos, the struggling NRL powerhouse.

But despite Brisbane's determination to hold Walsh for the remainder of the year, it is understood he has quit their camp and will join the Warriors who are based on the Central Coast because of Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Joining the Warriors prematurely would enable Walsh to find his first grade feet under the tutelage of the great Tuivasa-Sheck, who joins the Blues rugby team after the current NRL season.

The Broncos had earmarked Walsh, a potential NRL sensation who played for Australian Schoolboys, for fullback next year. His move to Auckland was described as a "massive blow" by the Brisbane media.

Fullback has become the game-changing position in the NRL, with the likes of James Tedesco (Roosters), Ryan Papenhuyzen (Storm) and Clint Gutherson (Eels) dominant forces at the leading clubs.

Warriors coach Nathan Brown is almost certain to blend Walsh into the first grade lineup at some point this season.

Walsh is a development player at the Broncos, and under NRL rules would not be able to debut in first grade until round 10. He is expected to go into the Warriors first grade squad of 30.

Meanwhile, rumours suggest that young Warriors back Paul Turner, who made his first grade debut last year, could be headed to the Broncos.