Ash Taylor has been added to the Warriors' 2022 NRL squad. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors have added yet another playmaker to their 2022 squad, promoting Ash Taylor from his train and trial deal to a fulltime roster spot.

Taylor's signing was always an intriguing one for the Warriors, who brought back Shaun Johnson for the 2022 campaign and recently offered Chanel Harris-Tavita a multi-year contract extension. With Kodi Nikorima also on the books for 2022, coach Nathan Brown will have plenty of combinations at his disposal in the playmaking roles.

"We're excited to confirm Ash is staying with us. He has been a great addition since joining the club and has more than met our expectations," Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges said.

"He has added so much with his training ethic, enthusiasm and his all-round contribution."

For Taylor, having his contract upgraded is the next step toward NRL redemption.

The 26-year-old joined the club after falling out of favour with the Gold Coast Titans in recent seasons. The Titans signed him to a hefty contract reportedly worth $1 million per year ahead of the 2018 season but, after not getting the best out of the five eighth in the following campaigns, chose not to offer him a new deal when his contract expired at the end of the 2021 season.

With more than 100 games of NRL experience under his belt, Taylor is a seasoned campaigner in the competition and losing the tag of being a $1 million man will undoubtedly take a weight of pressure off his shoulders.

With the Warriors, Taylor is expected to compete for a starting role, though it remains to be seen how the team will approach the playmaking roles. There is every chance that Brown will opt for three playmakers in his matchday 17, with Nikorima having been used in a utility role off the bench toward the back end of last season.

Things are likely to become clearer in a month's time, with the NRL preseason fixtures getting underway. The Warriors will meet the Melbourne Storm on February 19 in their first of two trial matches, with a match against the Gold Coast Titans a week later.

The Warriors begin their NRL season on March 12 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.