Bristol Bears flanker Jake Heenan. Photo / Getty Images

A Kiwi flanker has found himself at the centre of a verbal abuse storm during an English Premiership Rugby match after a veteran of the game allegedly insulted his counterpart’s mum.

Controversial England prop Joe Marler - who is hoping for a recall into the World Cup squad next year - sparked a brawl after baiting Northlander Jake Heenan as a scrum was being packed.

The Times reported that Marler is likely to be cited and faces a lengthy ban arising out of the incident during Harlequins’ narrow 15-12 defeat to Heenan’s Bristol. Marler has since apologised to Heenan and offered to buy him a beer.

Rugbypass reports Marler twice made disparaging remarks about the mother of one of the Bristol players.

The match microphone picked up loose forward Heenan telling the referee Karl Dickson “Karl, Karl my mum is in hospital” as he was penalised for his emotional retaliation.

Dickson could be heard saying: “I know there was an allegation of what was said, I actually didn’t hear what was said but if it’s really clear on the comms after it will be dealt with.

“Unfortunately I can’t allow what happened straight after to occur, so it’s going to be a penalty against seven [Heenan] for what you did after. I didn’t hear what was said but if it’s offensive it will be picked up after and dealt with but I can’t do anything, as I didn’t hear it.”

Bristol captain Steven Luatua tweeted that Heenan deserved an apology, with Marler replying: “Yep. You’re right. I’m sorry @HeenanJake – piss poor from me. Owe you a pint/coffee in the new year.”

Yep. You’re right. I’m sorry @HeenanJake - piss poor from me. Owe you a pint/coffee in the new year. — Joe Marler (@JoeMarler) December 28, 2022

Marler also reportedly contacted Heenan to apologise for the comment he made during the game.

Bristol rugby director Pat Lam said Heenan’s reaction to the verbal provocation indicated something was seriously amiss.

“I have never seen him like that,” said Lam, a former Blues Super Rugby coach.

“I love Joe Marler, (but) we are all custodians of the game and one thing we all value and we all work hard to keep is the right values and spirit.”

Joe Marler takes on Magnus Bradbury (L) and Jake Heenan during the Premiership Rugby match between Harlequins and Bristol Bears. Photo / Getty Images

Marler has played 83 tests for England, and also toured New Zealand with the 2017 British and Irish Lions.

He is an outspoken character, for instance criticising the introduction of South African teams to European competitions. And he is described as an advocate for mental health issues.

But he has overstepped the mark at times, being banned for calling Welsh prop Samson Lee a “gypsy boy” and grabbing Welsh veteran Alun Wyn Jones by the testicles in a test match.

Harlequins coach Tabai Matson, a former All Black, said Marler “does tease people” and he thought referee Dickson had handled the situation well.

“He’s quite antagonistic…he’s hard to play against.”

The 30-year-old Heenan, from Whangārei, is a former New Zealand under-20s captain who headed to European rugby a decade ago.