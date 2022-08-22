Ian Foster insists no weight has been lifted from the All Blacks despite NZ Rugby confirming his role. Photo / Photosport

Five days on from his retention as All Blacks head coach Ian Foster did his best to push aside any lingering personal spotlight and divert attention to the need to replicate the inspired victory at Ellis Park that secured his future.

Foster fronted media on Monday in Christchurch, where the All Blacks are preparing to confront Michael Cheika's Pumas on Saturday in their first test in the Garden City since defeating the Springboks there in 2016.

While initial interest centred on the team's injury list - Brodie Retallick's comeback from a broken cheekbone for Hawke's Bay this weekend, further knee surgery for Jack Goodhue that is expected to rule the midfielder out for remainder of the Rugby Championship and the selection heat being applied to props Nepo Laulala and Ofa Tuungafasi, who have both been given another week to return to full fitness - Foster was soon fielding probes about the decidedly different mood surrounding the All Blacks.

Foster's retention, after receiving belated backing from his New Zealand Rugby bosses last week, lifted the dark cloud of uncertainty that enveloped the All Blacks during their two-test South African tour.

With that baggage removed, a burden is seemingly lifted from Foster and the All Blacks.

"No, it's another test," Foster said. "I'm not sure what we're talking about with the weight off the shoulders. This is international sport there's always plenty of tenseness and pressure around playing for the All Blacks, but it's learning how to deal with that. It comes in different forms and shapes. Sometimes it's geared at people, sometimes it's geared at performance. You've got to keep embracing that.

"We know one win doesn't mean a lot. We want to keep growing and climbing through this year. We've got a championship we want to win and we're pretty focused on that.

"The two weeks in South Africa, while it was a noisy time it was also fantastic for the team. We learnt a lot about ourselves. We want to own our part, and we know we wanted to get better. We saw a great desire to do that. This week we've got to make sure we continue against a very strong Argentinian team."

After six years without hosting a test – due to their much-maligned temporary Orangetheory Stadium – Christchurch is expected to embrace the All Blacks, and their large Crusaders contingent, this week. It would be safe to assume, however, many staunch locals will keep pining for Crusaders coach Scott Robertson to be promoted in the not-too-distant future.

Asked whether he expects to feel the love in Christchurch, Foster said: "I'm not sure. It's great to be here. There's been a lot of reasons why we haven't been here for a long time. It's had its own issues with stadiums and internal debates about rugby. This is a very proud rugby area and a big part of New Zealand rugby. Whether there are feelings about me personally it doesn't really matter. We're really proud to be here and hopefully play in front of a really loyal New Zealand crowd."

From the outside looking in the All Blacks victory at Ellis Park, that snapped a three-test losing run, appeared inspired by a backs-to-the-wall siege mentality as much as the significant improvements from the forward pack, their work under the high ball and on attack.

Without that same fever-pitch external pressure, Foster is confident the All Blacks can maintain their last outing response that improved their recent record to two wins from the past seven tests.

"I don't think it was a one-off. The two weeks before that, led by the leaders, we tried to drive how we prepare at a deeper level. Certainly there was some adversity we were going through. The fact we got a result was pleasing but when you pull the game apart there's still areas we know we have to get better in. We've got plenty of motivation to make sure we don't rest on those laurels."

Indeed. The Pumas arrive for the first of two tests in New Zealand after their record 48-17 win over the injury-depleted Wallabies in San Juan.

Traditionally the Pumas present the All Blacks with the chance to rotate their wider squad. Taranaki and Blues playmaker Stephen Perofeta is yet to savour his test debut while Foster singled out Hoskins Sotutu's performance from No 8 for Counties Manukau on Friday night after going unsighted for the All Blacks this season.

The desire to inject fringe prospects will be weighed against rewarding those starters who led the victory in Johannesburg, and the scars from the All Blacks' maiden loss to the Pumas in Sydney two years ago.

"That's the challenge isn't it. Those are the decisions we weigh up each week. People have to train and prepare well. It's a great game for us to come back to. It's great to be home but their performance in the last week means there's no room for complacency at all."