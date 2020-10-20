Rugby: Halfback TJ Perenara the latest of many All Blacks to sign deals in Japan, so why's it happening?

As the re emergence of international rugby begins to take steam and the return of All Blacks tests are once again a staple of Kiwi weekends, another player has set their sights on greener pastures in Japan.

The occurrence of top New Zealand players inking either short term or permanent offshore deals is rising, with one of the country's more passionate and outspoken players the latest culprit.

Hurricanes co-captain and All Blacks perennial halfback TJ Perenara, who has laid his claim as one of New Zealand's two best halfbacks for the last decade, is heading to Japan to play for Osaka-based NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes.

Perenara will link up with the club later this year after the Rugby Championship through until May 2021, and will miss next year's Super Rugby Aotearoa campaign. He leaves as a constant in the international set-up and arguably at the top of his game.

TJ Perenara will link up with NTT DoCoMo Red Hurricanes after the Rugby Championship. Photo / Getty

He has confirmed he attends to return to New Zealand once his contract expires.

While Perenara has struggled to displace Aaron Smith from the staring number nine role – which is by no means a black mark on his résumé – he has had no shortage of game time, with 65 test caps since debuting in 2014 along with World Cup gold and bronze medals.

Perenara joins a long list of players who have been swayed to sign on in the Japanese Top League. Beauden Barrett, Brodie Retallick and Sam Whitelock are current players who have or will head north to the land of the rising sun. The likes of former All Blacks skipper Kieran Read, Dan Carter, Ben Smith, Aaron Cruden, Liam Squire, Matt Todd, Richard Kahui, Andy Ellis, Augustine Pulu – among many others – have or continue to enjoy stints there.

Wayne Smith and Robbie Deans have also spent time there in coaching roles.

It is fair to assume a good portion of players still have a lot to offer on the field, and would not struggle to land Super Rugby contracts if they did stick around. So why is Japan managing to stretch out its arm and pluck players right from under New Zealand's nose?

Not so long ago now New Zealand Rugby head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum gave insight into what makes Japan such an attractive destination for players. He says it has a high-tempo style of play that is typically easier on the body, when compared to other leagues around the world, particularly Europe.

There are also financial benefits commercially that are not as easy to come by in the New Zealand game.

"From a salary and welfare perspective that has obvious attraction for players who potentially have had long Super or international careers and are looking to refuel body, mind and wallet for maybe another few years," Lendrum adds.

The country's reputation and culture has a part to play as well.

"Japan's a place I've always wanted to playing and it's a place that I've always enjoy being, it's definitely somewhere me and my family did want to go," Perenara says.

"The people, the respect that people have over there, the culture within Japanese environments is something that I really enjoy.

TJ Perenara takes a selfie with Japanese fans while with the Hurricanes in 2018. Photo / Photosport

As well as that, Perenara notices similarities with between Japan and New Zealand's indigenous cultures.

"It's a lot like Māori and how we live, and I like that they're so intact with their cultural heritage."

The injection of Kiwi blood in Japan that is so widely noted also appealed to Perenara, who will not be short of familiar teammates.

"Marty Banks is in the team; Tom Marshall just signed there from Gloucester."

"Seeing Tom actually come from Gloucester where our comes from as well, that actually spoke volumes to me seeing a player go from one club to another with a coach means they enjoyed the system or coaching style. I was impressed with that," he adds.

However what is echoed among Barrett, Retallick, Whitelock and now Perenara, is the goal of achieving glory in the black jersey, with eyes set on the 2023 World Cup.

While he cannot confirm anything at this stage, Perenara hopes he can come back for a second spell in New Zealand.

"That's the goal, to be able to go over there and give everything I've got for that club, and then be able to come back here and play for the Hurricanes and the All Blacks.

"The opportunity to come back really appealed to us too."