Former All Black Nick Evans has been attack coach for Harlequins for several years now. Photo / Getty

Former All Black Nick Evans has been attack coach for Harlequins for several years now. Photo / Getty

Former All Blacks first five Nick Evans has signed on to become part of the England men’s rugby team’s coaching staff, led by new head coach Steve Borthwick.

Evans, who was capped 16 times for the All Blacks between 2004 and 2007 and played 44 matches in Super Rugby for the Highlanders and the Blues, has been based in England since signing on to play for Harlequins in 2008 where he was consistently one of the best first-five eighths in the English Premiership.

After finishing his playing career in 2017, Evans was appointed as an attack coach for Harlequins and has quickly made a name for himself amongst the coaching ranks, helping his side to a Premiership title in the 2020/21 season.

“I am delighted that Nick is joining our team ahead of the Six Nations,” Borthwick said in a statement.

“Nick brings with him a wealth of different experiences as a player and coach, which will be incredibly valuable to the growth of our team.

“I know that Nick understands the pride and responsibility that comes with representing your country.

“We aim to build an England team that our nation can be proud of, and I know that our supporters will be very excited by what Nick can bring to our side.

“We’d particularly like to thank Harlequins for their support in allowing Nick to work with us during this period. It’s a great example of club and country working together.”

Evans’ contract is a short-term one, covering the duration of the upcoming Six Nations tournament, after which he will return to his club position. He will now join the coaching team in preparation for England’s opening game against Scotland at Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, February 4.

Borthwick was named Eddie Jones’ successor in December and while Martin Gleeson had held the attack coach position under Jones, no update has been provided as to his future with the England setup.