Moana Pasifika coach Aaron Mauger has endured a tough season. Photo / photosport.nz

This week on Rugby Direct, Elliott and Liam discuss the breaking news out of Moana Pasifika that coach Aaron Mauger has resigned as head coach and won’t be back in 2024. We contemplate the different options to take on the job and where it leaves the franchise.

In addition, we cast our eyes over the European domestic final, debate the resting of players and whether anything can be done about it as well as the technological innovations about to sweep rugby by storm.