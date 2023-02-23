Crusaders coach Scott Robertson. Photo / Photosport

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson has said he has learned his lesson after providing an update on the decision for the next All Blacks coach, after his comments two weeks ago were labeled “frustrating” by current All Blacks coach Ian Foster.

Robertson was speaking on the Mike Hosking Breakfast on Newstalk ZB ahead of the Super Rugby Pacific opener between the Crusaders and Chiefs in Christchurch tonight.

Two weeks ago Robertson told media at a Crusaders training session that the “next two weeks is big” in reference to the All Blacks job.

New Zealand Rugby are set to decide on the All Blacks coach from 2024 on. Foster this week alluded that NZR were favouring the Crusaders coach, calling the whole decision to name the coach before the World Cup a distraction.

“There was a broader context to it which I will discuss another time,” Robertson said referring to the ‘two weeks’ comment which inferred NZR were providing an update on the next coach, which hasn’t happened.

“How do I put this? It’s going to be headline whatever I say,” Robertson told Hosking this morning.

“I’m going to play a straight bat. We’re in a flat pitch in India. Anything around the All Blacks has to go back to them. I’ve learned my lesson,” he added.

Foster told the Mike Hosking Breakfast on Wednesday morning that it was “reasonably obvious” NZR were going in a different direction for coach; Robertson and Japan coach Jamie Joseph are considered frontrunners for the job.

“I’m pretty sure they’ve got a clear idea and you know and that’s up to them to voice that,” Foster said.

“But it does seem to be reasonably obvious. I thought there was an interview with the coach last week that made it look like there was already plans in place to go early. And that was frustrating to hear that from another voice,” he told Mike Hosking.

All Blacks job side, Robertson has a job to do with the Crusaders in the final year under contract as the team’s head coach. Under the former All Black they have won six Super Rugby titles in six years and they begin their campaign against a Chiefs side expected to also be contending for the championship.

“I’m ready. I love it. This is why you coach for these big matches and getting your team ready. There’s always that part in you thinking ‘what’s going to happen?’ and that’s what keeps you excited. We’ve got a group that’s ready and keen to get on with it.”

All Black great Richie McCaw weighed in on the decision telling Hosking there just needs to be some clarity on the announcement.

“I don’t know what the right answer is but the thing is someone just needs some clarity to know when it is and get on with it.

“If it’s now, because that’s the right reason that someone has made a decision, then at least we can get on with it, or if it’s after then that allows everyone to get on with it. The only thing you can understand is what the process is and then you can get on with it.”







