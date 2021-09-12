Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win over Argentina

How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win against the Pumas.
Jordie Barrett - 8
Played with immense effort and almost pulled off a couple of seemingly impossible plays. Great outing in all areas.
Sevu Reece - 7
Worked hard to get involved in the game, be it at the breakdown or the open play. Scored a well-taken try.
Rieko Ioane - 8
Ran fast, ran hard and, most importantly, ran often to put points on the board and lead the team in carry metres.
David Havili - 7
Didn't have the same spectacular impact of late, but challenged the line and showed he's a capable kicking option.
George Bridge - 7
Got stuck into his work and was among the team leaders in carries. Chewed through the metres as well.
Beauden Barrett - 9
Used his show-and-go to great success, asking plenty of questions of the Pumas defence and setting up teammates.
TJ Perenara - 8
Provided terrific service from the ruck, spreading the ball quickly and making good decisions with his kicking as well.
Luke Jacobson - 9
Took plenty of tough carries into the line and bagged a couple of tries. Provided a good option at the lineout.
Dalton Papalii - 7
Bagged a try on the stroke of halftime; a reward for plenty of gritty work as the All Blacks tried to break the Pumas down.
Akira Ioane - 7
Was a key figure in the side's strong lineout drive, contested well and had some good moments in open space.
Scott Barrett - 7
Provided a good option at the lineout, took plenty of carries and flashed some passing skill as well.
Brodie Retallick - 8
Made some big plays at the breakdown to relieve the pressure on his side and worked tirelessly at both ends.
Nepo Laulala - 5
Made some good defensive plays and put in plenty of effort, but got it wrong at times and conceded penalties.
Asafo Aumua - 7
Ran the ball as if shot from a cannon when he found his way into the game, but had some issues with his throw at the lineout.
Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6
The flow of the game kept Tu'inukuafe relatively quiet, but he welcomed opportunities to take the ball into contact.
Reserves
Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7
Joe Moody - 6
Tyrel Lomax - 7
Tupou Vaa'i - 7
Ethan Blackadder - 6
Brad Weber - 7
Damian McKenzie - 8
Quinn Tupaea - 7