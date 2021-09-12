Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win over Argentina

The All Blacks thump Argentina 39 - 0 at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast. Video / Sky Sport

How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win against the Pumas.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Played with immense effort and almost pulled off a couple of seemingly impossible plays. Great outing in all areas.

Sevu Reece - 7

Worked hard to get involved in the game, be it at the breakdown or the open play. Scored a well-taken try.

Rieko Ioane - 8

Ran fast, ran hard and, most importantly, ran often to put points on the board and lead the team in carry metres.

David Havili - 7

Didn't have the same spectacular impact of late, but challenged the line and showed he's a capable kicking option.

George Bridge - 7

Got stuck into his work and was among the team leaders in carries. Chewed through the metres as well.

George Bridge runs through a gap. Photo / Photosport

Beauden Barrett - 9

Used his show-and-go to great success, asking plenty of questions of the Pumas defence and setting up teammates.

TJ Perenara - 8

Provided terrific service from the ruck, spreading the ball quickly and making good decisions with his kicking as well.

Luke Jacobson - 9

Took plenty of tough carries into the line and bagged a couple of tries. Provided a good option at the lineout.

Luke Jacobson scored two tries in the All Blacks' win over Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Dalton Papalii - 7

Bagged a try on the stroke of halftime; a reward for plenty of gritty work as the All Blacks tried to break the Pumas down.

Akira Ioane - 7

Was a key figure in the side's strong lineout drive, contested well and had some good moments in open space.

Scott Barrett - 7

Provided a good option at the lineout, took plenty of carries and flashed some passing skill as well.

Brodie Retallick - 8

Made some big plays at the breakdown to relieve the pressure on his side and worked tirelessly at both ends.

Brodie Retallick. Photo / Photosport

Nepo Laulala - 5

Made some good defensive plays and put in plenty of effort, but got it wrong at times and conceded penalties.

Asafo Aumua - 7

Ran the ball as if shot from a cannon when he found his way into the game, but had some issues with his throw at the lineout.

Karl Tu'inukuafe - 6

The flow of the game kept Tu'inukuafe relatively quiet, but he welcomed opportunities to take the ball into contact.

Reserves

Samisoni Taukei'aho - 7

Joe Moody - 6

Tyrel Lomax - 7

Tupou Vaa'i - 7

Ethan Blackadder - 6

Brad Weber - 7

Damian McKenzie - 8

Quinn Tupaea - 7