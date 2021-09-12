Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Rugby Championship: How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win over Argentina

3 minutes to read
The All Blacks thump Argentina 39 - 0 at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast. Video / Sky Sport

The All Blacks thump Argentina 39 - 0 at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast. Video / Sky Sport

Christopher Reive
By:

Christopher Reive is a sports reporter for NZME

How the All Blacks rated in their 39-0 win against the Pumas.

Jordie Barrett - 8

Played with immense effort and almost pulled off a couple of seemingly impossible plays. Great outing in

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.