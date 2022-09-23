Manasa Mataele crosses for Canterbury's third during their win over Auckland. Photo / photosport.nz

Canterbury 38

Auckland 20

Canterbury have reinforced their title credentials with a comprehensive win over Auckland - albeit one recorded with some help from their opponents.

The conference leaders had already wrapped up top spot and home advantage in the playoffs before tonight, and proceeded to show just how hard it will be for any side to topple them in Christchurch.

Boasting the top attack in the NPC, Canterbury recovered from a slow start to score 31 unanswered points, blowing away an Auckland team who would have had designs on locking up their own home quarter-final.

The visitors must have wondered how it had all gone so wrong when they trudged to the sheds down 21-10. They had taken an early stranglehold on the ball and, with Canterbury errant in possession, were attacking with variety to jump out to a 10-point lead.

But, really, the answer was simple - it all went wrong the moment Taufa Funaki absent-mindedly batted the ball out the back of the in-goal when Canterbury were threatening their first try.

Making the halfback the sole source of blame would be harsh, especially since until that point he had produced an impressive performance, setting up Salesi Rayasi's opening try with one box kick and recording a 50-22 with another.

But his miscue in the 32nd minute, which resulted in a yellow card and penalty try for making no attempt to ground the ball, was decisive.

Auckland had already once been reduced in numbers, with Blake Gibson perhaps fortunate to avoid being sent off for dropping his knee on the head of Tom Christie, who was holding onto him at a ruck.

But Funaki's absence was much more keenly felt. After the penalty try had pulled them close, Canterbury took the lead when Dominic Gardiner completed a charge-down try, taking advantage of slow ball from the ruck.

Five minutes later, Auckland's lack of halfback was further exacerbated, unable to clear from a troubled scrum. As a result, Canterbury came up with a tighthead, and Manasa Mataele soon collected an excellent wide pass from Alex Harford to score in the corner.

Harford's sideline kick made it three converted tries in 10 minutes - and left a previously dominant Auckland with a battle on their hands in the second half.

That became an even tougher battle when, without warning, Harford unleashed a 40-metre drop goal to continue an outstanding game and increase the lead to 14. And once Christie crossed for the hosts' fourth try, the fight was essentially over, ending on a sour note when Niko Jones was shown red and taken off on a stretcher after head-to-head contact with George Bridge.

Canterbury 38 (Penalty try, Dominic Gardiner, Manasa Mataele, Tom Christie, Rameka Poihipi tries; Alex Harford 4 cons, drop goal)

Auckland 20 (Salesi Rayasi, Jackson Pugh, Joel Cobb tries; Harry Plummer con, pen)

Halftime: 21-10