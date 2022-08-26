Fergus Burke led the way in Canterbury's demolition of Tasman. Photo / Getty

Canterbury 52

Tasman 20

A fired-up Canterbury have made a mismatch of tonight's clash between NPC heavyweights, cracking a half century and cantering past Tasman in Blenheim.

Six days after being dealt their first defeat of the campaign by an out-of-form Taranaki, Canterbury scored seven tries to recover in style from that surprising setback.

At least one of these provinces have featured in the last 14 NPC finals and, while Tasman have recently collected more silverware, Canterbury have dominated the rivalry.

The red and blacks have now won seven of the last nine encounters between the sides, including a 29-0 triumph on their last trip to Lansdowne Park in 2020.

Tasman proceeded to claim the title that season but their prospects of repeating that feat now look slim, boasting only one victory from four games this season.

Canterbury, on the other hand, kicked off their storm week by storming to the top of the conference, with only a potentially serious injury to Cullen Grace spoiling a superb night. The No 8 was forced off favouring his shoulder midway through the first half, possibly hindering his immediate chances of adding to a solitary All Blacks cap.

Canterbury had already crossed for two tries at that stage, blowing away a much-changed Tasman team who weren't helping their own cause.

Twice in the early stages the Mako made errors inside their own 22 and twice it led to converted tries for the visitors.

First, Manasa Mataele picked up a perfectly weighted kick from Dallas McLeod to cross - having been denied in the same corner only moments earlier - and then Sam Darry charged over to fully reward Canterbury for their early control.

Grace's exit coincided with Tasman's best spell in the match, with Macca Springer crashing across despite the hosts having spent only five of the first 25 minutes in opposition territory.

But that proved an aberration in Canterbury's commanding first half, heading to the sheds 24-8 ahead after Dominic Gardiner scored in support play before the break.

Canterbury then began the second half in a similar fashion to the first, with Mataele coming close to a second only to knock on with the line in sight. But Fergus Burke soon had Canterbury's fourth - part of a 22-point haul for the standout No 10 - having watched his pack demolish the Tasman scrum.

Rameka Poihipi made it five after chasing down Mataele's well-placed grubber down the sideline, and when Billy Harmon scythed through a disorganised defence, the record books were being consulted.

Tamaiti Williams' try and Burke's subsequent conversion saw the visitors hit 50 and saw Tasman equal the most points they have conceded at home. And although Springer's second and another to William Havili prevented any further damage, only one province look capable of continuing this region's recent NPC supremacy.

Waikato, who toppled Tasman in last year's final, also enjoyed a big win tonight in Hamilton, scoring six second-half tries while romping to a 53-6 victory over Manawatū.

Canterbury 52 (Manasa Mataele, Sam Darry, Dominic Gardiner, Fergus Burke, Rameka Poihipi, Billy Harmon, Tamaiti Williams tries; Fergus Burke pen, 7 cons)

Tasman 20 (Macca Springer 2, William Havili tries; Campbell Parata pen, William Havili con)

Halftime: 24-8