Rugby: British and Irish Lions will travel to South Africa for tour

Jubilant Lions players salute their fans after their victory in the second test against the All Blacks in 2017.

English rugby's "preferred position" is for the British and Irish Lions to travel to South Africa rather than host a test series against the Springboks, the head of the Rugby Football Union said today.

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said governing bodies and organisers were in "critical dialogue" over whether South Africa is capable of hosting the tour, which is scheduled for July and August.

"There was a possible Australia option that has gone away," Sweeney said on a video call, "and we are running out of time for a UK option, frankly, as the days are ticking by.

"The preferred position has always been to be able to go to South Africa and play it in South Africa, either with crowds or behind closed doors."

Warren Gatland's side are scheduled to play eight games on the tour, with the final three being the test match series.

The Lions last toured South Africa in 2009 with the hosts, who were defending World Cup winners as they are 12 years later, winning the series 2-1.