Gayle Broughton played a crucial role in the Black Ferns Sevens' Olympic campaign in Tokyo. Photo / Getty Images

After clocking the world of rugby sevens, Gayle Broughton has announced she is stepping away from the game.

The 25-year-old from Taranaki has been a constant presence in the Black Ferns Sevens system for the last decade, and has enjoyed plenty of success in the black jersey.

But with Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Series and World Cup gold medals safely tucked away, there is nothing left her to achieve on the international stage and she now plans to move to Australia to live with family.

"I want to thank everyone who has played a part in my journey, firstly thanks to those who gave this 16-year-old Hawera kid an opportunity of a lifetime," Broughton said in a social media post.

"Making this decision was very hard but the never-ending love from the Black Ferns Sevens whānau has taught me it was the right time. You taught me that I am more than just a rugby player, that through life I must be courageous and most of all to never stop being me.

"This game has taught me so much on and off the field, who knows what's next but I'm extremely excited to see where this journey takes me."

Broughton joined the programme as a 16-year-old, but made her debut at 18 in 2014. Since then she has piled up the accolades, with six World Rugby Sevens Series titles, Olympic Games gold and silver, Commonwealth Games gold and a Rugby World Cup Sevens triumph.

Broughton scored the match-winning try in extra-time of the Tokyo Olympic semifinal to see the team progress through to the gold medal match. In 112 matches on the Sevens World Series, Broughton scored 315 points.

"Gayle joined the Black Ferns Sevens as a 16-year-old who had come from some challenges and we have watched her grow into an extremely talented rugby player and an even better person," Black Ferns Sevens coach Cory Sweeney said.

"We are so proud of her, and while for now she is going in a different direction, she will always be big part of the legacy that is the Black Ferns Sevens. She goes with our blessing and knows she is always a part of our whānau and the door is always open."