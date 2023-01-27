Sarah Hirini was all smiles during day one of the Sydney Sevens. Photo / Photosport

The Black Ferns Sevens side have continued their impressive recent form with two big wins on the opening day of the Sydney Sevens tournament on Friday.

The side took out the Hamilton leg of the World Sevens Series last weekend and won both of their matches on the first day of the three-day Sydney tournament, beating Papua New Guinea 48-0 and France 29-14.

Australia, second behind the Black Ferns Sevens in the World Series standings, beat Brazil 28-12 and Spain 46-0. The United States — beaten finalists in Hamilton — defeated Canada 14-12 before losing to Fiji 17-14.

Recent form also played true on the men’s side of the draw, with Argentina - also winners in Hamilton - beating Canada 24-19 in a testing start to the weekend. Rodrigo Isgro scored two tries as Argentina rallied from a 19-5 deficit early in the second half.

The All Blacks Sevens side beat Uruguay 45-7 in its only match on Friday, while Olympic champion Fiji beat Tonga 52-7. Dietrich Roache and Henry Paterson scored tries for Australia in a tight 12-7 win over Great Britain.

The tournament continues Saturday with the remaining group matches and quarterfinals. The semifinals and final will be played Sunday.