Rugby: Black Ferns ring the changes for France rematch

The moment Kendra Reynolds found out she would get her chance to wear the black jersey. Video / Black Ferns

Loose forward Kendra Reynolds has shed tears of joy at the prospect of becoming the 233rd Black Fern after being named on the bench as part of an experienced team to face France this weekend.

Head coach Glen Moore has rung the changes to a side that posted yet another disappointing result last weekend, going down 38-13 to France in the first of their two-test series.

It was France's third consecutive win over the Black Ferns and marked the first time the team had lost three tests in a row since late 2012 in England.

In an attempt to break that streak, Moore has shaken up both the pack and the backline with Kennedy Simon rewarded for some dominant form off the bench with her first test start at number eight.

The 2020 New Zealand Rugby Players' Association Player of the Year is joined by Eloise Blackwell, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate and Liana Mikaele-Tu'u as changes to the forwards.

"Kennedy has been incredibly dynamic off the bench and comes in off a really great Farah Palmer Cup. She is fantastic – a good ball player, she has pace and is physically very strong, last weekend she made some great hits so she deserves this start," said Moore.

In the backline, veteran Kelly Brazier shifts from the wing into first five-eighths and will combine with a completely new midfield pairing of Chelsea Alley and Carla Hohepa.

Moore says he's hoping the experience of these three players will come to fore against France.

"A number of these players have played significant amount of rugby at this level and they're fresh – they've played well off the bench so we're looking forward to their opportunity to start and to test some combinations."

Reynolds' naming to the bench was applauded by the whole squad and prompted an emotional outburst from the Bay of Plenty star. While she played for the Black Ferns in their domestic series against the Barbarians in 2020, Sunday is set to be her international debut.

"Kendra has impressed us every time she has been in a camp – we are really pleased with the progress she has shown. She's a class act and will bring something a bit different when she gets on, said Moore.

Moore says the side is well aware of the areas it needs to improve in its game and, despite the scoreboard, he believes the side is improving every week on this tour.

"If we look at last weekend, we know we need to be more accurate with our kicking game and have a good kick-chase. On top of that we need to improve our skill execution – we lost the ball at critical moments last weekend and you can't afford to do that at this level," said Moore.

"We think our physicality has been improving week on week, we have a couple of players that have been desperate to have a crack and they get that this weekend."

Black Ferns: Cheyelle Robins-Reti, Stacey Fluhler, Carla Hohepa, Chelsea Alley, Portia Woodman, Kelly Brazier, Kendra Cocksedge; Kennedy Simon, Les Elder (C), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Maiakawanakaulani Roos, Eloise Blackwell, Aleisha Pearl Nelson, Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate, Pip Love. Reserves: Georgia Ponsonby, Aldora Itunu, Amy Rule, Alana Bremner, Kendra Reynolds, Ariana Bayler, Ruahei Demant, REnee Wickliffe.