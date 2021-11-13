Rugby: Black Ferns fall to France for third straight defeat

Maia Roos of New Zealand Women is tackled during the Autumn International test between France and New Zealand at Stade du Hameau. Getty Images

The Black Ferns have given yet another reminder how far behind the pace they are from the top teams in world rugby.

After back-to-back heavy defeats against England over the past fortnight, this time it was France who dominated New Zealand winning the opening test 38-13 in Pau for their biggest ever win over the Black Ferns.

The French recorded their third straight win over New Zealand and did it with ease, scoring six tries to one. The second test takes place in Castres next Sunday as the Black Ferns will look to end their so-far winless tour on a positive.

The latest win will give France confidence ahead of the Rugby World Cup next year where they are in the same pool as top-ranked England.

The Black Ferns began the scoring through an early Kendra Cocksedge penalty but then it was all the home side from there. Cyrielle Banet crossed over twice, the second try a well worked team effort as France showed off their skill to take a 12-6 lead.

Chloé Jacquet scored France's third just before halftime as they sucked in the New Zealand forwards and found space out wide. A Caroline Drouin conversion gave the home side a 13 point lead at the break.

The Black Ferns struggled against the rolling maul for the third straight week, as France crossed over again shortly after halftime when fullback Emilie Boulard finished off all the good work by her forwards. That began a run of French tries as they kept the points flowing in the second half to stretch the lead to 38-6, helped by Black Ferns substitute Amy Rule being sent from the field for a yellow card offense.

Eloise Blackwell scored a consultation try for New Zealand with seven minutes remaining.