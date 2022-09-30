Voyager 2022 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: Black Ferns co-captain Kennedy Simon opens up on freak injury as World Cup dream awaits

Christopher Reive
By
4 mins to read
Kennedy Simon was named Black Ferns player of the year in 2021. Photo / Photosport

Kennedy Simon sat on the floor of the Black Ferns dojo in Christchurch; pain coursing through her knee as a wave of emotion overcame her.

It was one of the team's first sessions of the

