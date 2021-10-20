Rugby: Beauden Barrett pays tribute to wife Hannah's grandfather

Beauden Barrett and his wife Hannah's grandfather. Photo / Instagram

Beauden Barrett has paid tribute to his wife Hannah's grandfather, Bob, who passed away this week.

Posting to his Instagram, Barrett described him as the "ultimate gentleman and family man".

The pair shared a passion for rugby, Bob playing 103 games for Auckland.

Barrett revealed he even once inspired an All Blacks try.

"I'm grateful for so many happy memories with you," he wrote. "I'll miss the rugby reviews, playing golf and watching cricket in the summer enjoying a Chardy or Lion Rouge.

"As an [Auckland Rugby] captain and centurion, you knew your rugby. One of my proudest memories of us was when you suggested a scrum move which I took to the AB's and the following test match scored a try from."

Hannah also shared a post to Instagram with the caption "Rest in love, Poppa".

"One of the most special people in my life," she wrote. "A gentleman, a role model, full of humility, with the biggest heart."

Sports stars such as Joseph Parker, Blair Tuke, Ardie Savea, Phoenix Karaka and Israel Dagg have all commented with hearts in support.