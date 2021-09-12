Rugby: Beauden Barrett dealing with minor calf injury following All Blacks win over Argentina

The All Blacks thump Argentina 39 - 0 at Robina Stadium on the Gold Coast. Video / Sky Sport

All Blacks first five-eighth Beauden Barrett has shrugged off a calf injury causing him discomfort during the side's their win over Argentina, suggesting the issue was down to "old age".

In the side's 39-0 win over the Pumas on the Gold Coast on Sunday, Barrett left the field with 30 minutes still on the clock and had given the goal kicking duties to younger brother Jordie before that point.

With Richie Mo'unga not joining the squad until the last round of the Rugby Championship, Barrett is the only player in the All Blacks squad who is a primary first five-eighth, so there was no reason to risk further aggravating the calf niggle in a match where the scoreline was as lopsided.

"After last week, I'm still struggling with something; maybe it's just old age," Barrett said after the game.

Barrett continued his strong form in the Rugby Championship in the win over the Pumas, putting his dynamic running game in full flight as he attacked the line and put teammates into space.

While the 95-test veteran flaunted his running game, setting up two tries with spectacular offloads, he continued to play tactically and mixed in his kicking game well as the match progressed.

Beauden Barrett gets a flick pass away to a Luke Jacobson try. Photosport

The All Blacks controlled the match from the outset against the Pumas, however they had to work hard to break the Argentinean defence down.

Despite and few wayward lineouts and missed opportunities early in the game, they showed patience in their approach and, with 68 per cent of the football, they eventually made their dominance count.

Two tries late in the first half meant the All Blacks went into the break with a scoreline reflective of their dominance, however the Pumas defended well throughout the contest and slowed the game down in the second half.

Ultimately, the Pumas had little opportunity to put points on the board and their aggressive intent to kick for the sideline did not pay dividends.

Beauden Barrett offloads during the All Blacks win over the Pumas on the Gold Coast. Photosport

"We're very pleased with that," Barrett said of the All Blacks' performance. "Our attitude was right up there with where we need it to be and our intent was great. We needed to work hard, roll our sleeves up; they are a very difficult team to break down and I think we did that."

The sides will meet again next Saturday in the next round of the Rugby Championship, and Barrett said there was "no secret recipe" for what the side would be addressing during the week ahead.

"It's just taking it one phase at a time, taking them deep in phases and working hard because they're very good at the breakdown and if you let them get on the ball, they're hard to move."