Rugby: Barbarians match called off 90 minutes before kick-off due to Covid cases

Dave Rennie, Head Coach of the Barbarians give instructions during a Barbarians Men's Squad Training session on November 25, 2021. Photo / Getty Images.

This morning's (NZT) match between the Barbarians men's team and Samoa at Twickenham was cancelled just 90 minutes before kickoff due to coronavirus cases among the invititational side.

A statement released by the Rugby Football Union (RFU) revealed four Barbarian players and two members of staff had tested positive for Covid-19.

"We appreciate that this is an extremely disappointing situation for the many fans due to attend, but the safety of all members of both teams is our priority," the statement said.

"Following consultation with the Barbarians Committee and South Africa, the fixture between Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV will now move to the 2.30pm KO and all tickets purchased are valid for this match. The match will be broadcast live on BBC 1 with coverage starting at 2pm.

"A full automatic refund will be made to all ticket holders however, fans are encouraged to attend the Barbarians Women and Springbok Women's XV."

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie had named a Barbarians team for the Killik Cup match that included seven Australians, three Springboks, three Japanese, one Scot and one Argentine in a starting XV.