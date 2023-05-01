Rugby Australia boss Andy Marinos has quit. Photo / Getty Images

Rugby Australia chief executive Andy Marinos has made the shock decision to quit just four months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Marinos, who joined Rugby Australia in February 2021, said he is resigning to “pursue new opportunities.

“I cannot overstate the commitment and incredible work ethic of the people around me at RA, and the roles they have played in helping drive some critical structural changes for rugby in this country,” Marinos said.

“The foundations have been established and the business is now well-prepared to test the market for private equity investment, making it the right time for me to move on.

“Importantly, I will leave with the knowledge that RA is in a stronger position than when I joined, and proud of what has been achieved in my tenure as CEO.”

Marinos, who will remain in the job until mid-June, has overseen Rugby Australia’s financial recovery after it suffered a $29 million loss in 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic left the organisation in a dire position.

Last week, Rugby Australia announced at its annual meeting that it enjoyed a $8.8m surplus in 2022.

Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan praised Marinos for his work in turning around the business, which posted a profit for the first time in four years.

“We asked Andy to draw upon his impressive career experience and extensive global relationships to re-establish rugby as a leading code in Australia,” McLennan said.

“He has delivered on this and been fundamental in the turnaround of the business.

“Andy will leave RA having delivered several key projects, including the finalisation of the 2027 and 2029 Rugby World Cups, locking in the 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour, planning for a new contracting model for the professional game, implementation of strategy to professionalise women’s XVs Rugby, and a new four-year collective bargaining agreement for our professional men’s and women’s players.”

The Zimbabwean-born Marinos played eight tests for Wales during his rugby career.