Ardie Savea of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Ardie Savea has praised ex-All Blacks prop Campbell Johnstone in his decision to publicly come out as the first gay All Black, saying it would have a big impact.

A leader within the All Blacks, Savea acknowledged the courage shown by Johnstone to make his announcement, and said it was a moment that would hopefully begin to break down some barriers for others in the game.

“It takes a lot of courage, especially in the rugby circles and how it’s been in the past; the old traditional hard-man. But seeing someone come out, it’s pretty courageous,” Savea said.

“I know the doubts that would’ve been in his head, but he probably doesn’t realise how many people he’s helped internally with what he’s done, so big ups to him.”

It’s been almost 20 years since Johnstone pulled on the black jersey, and Savea added that if a current All Blacks player was to come out, he was confident there would be no issues with that player finding acceptance within the team.

“I think in this society now a lot of people are accepting of that. For me, as a leader, our team is pretty open. We’re all about togetherness, regardless of if you’re Samoan or Pacific, if you’re gay or if you’re straight, you’re accepted and loved.

“My belief is you love everybody, regardless of who you are. I think in this day and age you’d get accepted. For guys that don’t, you could easily see and they’d get pulled up on that.”

Former All Black Campbell Johnstone speaking to TVNZ's Seven Sharp. Photo / TVNZ

Johnstone, who played three tests for the All Blacks in 2005, has received plenty of plaudits following his revelation in an interview with TVNZ’s Seven Sharp on Monday night.

Savea said Johnstone’s decision wouldn’t just help people around the game in regards to revealing their sexuality if they so wished, but would also allow everyone involved in the game to feel more comfortable showing their true selves.

He added that while it was big news in New Zealand rugby, it served as a reminder of the importance for everyone in the country of creating a space where everyone within that community felt safe.

“It’s our job as communities to accept that and be able to accept anyone and everyone. It’s not just on those people to want to feel comfortable, it’s the space around to make them feel safe.”

Speaking to TVNZ, Johnstone said he hoped his decision to come out would help take the stigma of homosexuality in rugby away.

“If I can be the first All Black that comes out as gay and take away the pressure and the stigma surrounding the whole issue then it can actually help other people. Then the public will know that there is one in amongst the All Blacks,” he said.

“To be able to do that could possibly be one of the final pieces in the puzzle for New Zealand sport ... it could be a very vital piece that just gives everyone closure.

“If I open up that door and magically make that closet disappear, then we’re going to help a lot of people.”