WATCH: Stunning Wellington club rugby try. Source / Huddy Sports

It will be hard to top this as the best finish to a rugby game in 2022.

Petone pulled off a miracle escape in their Swindale Shield match against Hutt Old Boys Marist at Petone Rec ground yesterday.

With time almost up, Hutt Old Boys Marist lined up for a dropped goal from 15 metres out in front with the scoreline locked at 20-20.

The attempt was charged down by number eight Tupou Sopoaga and Petone substitute Sam Blackburn chased down the loose ball, kicked ahead and regathered to steal the late win.

It also sealed the McBain Shield for Petone which has been contested between to two clubs since 1934.

The victory was Petone's seventh straight to open the season and leaves them top of the table.

The winning moment was uploaded on Tiktok and Celine Dion's Titanic classic My Heart Will Go On was played over the top to capture the moment.