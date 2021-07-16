Rugby: All Blacks v Fiji in Hamilton - teams, kick-off time, live streaming and how to watch

NZ Herald’s Lachlan Waugh joins Cheree Kinnear as they preview an action packed weekend of sport with the All Blacks taking on Fiji, Round 14 of the ANZ Premiership and more. Video / NZ Herald

All you need to know ahead of the All Blacks' clash against Fii at Hamilton's FMG Stadium on Saturday, 17 July, kick-off at 7.05pm:

Last week saw Fiji achieve its best ever result against the All Blacks, scoring more points and coming closer New Zealand in a test than ever before.

That being said, it was still a convincing 34-point victory to the men in black who were never realistically threatened by their Pacific rivals.

This series is a showcase of talent. Fiji's under-exposed stars get a rare double shot at taking the All Blacks, while Ian Foster and his coaching staff figure out what combination of players is ready to take on Australia in the Bledisloe Cup next month.

All Blacks coach Foster has chosen to test his veterans against Fiji this weekend amongst nine changes to last week's side.

Ardie Savea and Anton Lienert-Brown return from injury and will both bring up 50 tests for New Zealand after missing the opening two games against Tonga and Fiji.

Lienert-Brown replaces Rieko Ioane at centre and teams up with David Havili in the midfield while Ethan Blackadder drops to the bench to make way for Savea at No 7.

Elsewhere in the forwards, Luke Jacobson replaces Hoskins Sotutu at No 8 with Akira Ioane nabbing the No 6 jersey.

Richie Mo'unga returns to the number 10 jersey, with Beauden Barrett moving to the bench while Damian McKenzie will start at fullback despite a minor injury concern after dislocating his finger in the first test against Fiji in Dunedin.

Meanwhile, Fiji have made four changes to its starting XV with superstar lock Leone Nakarawa named as captain after regular skipper Levani Botia failed to recover from a knee injury.

France-based Eneriko Buliruarua replaces Botia at second-five while first-choice halfback Frank Lomani returns from injury at the expense of Simione Kuruvoli.

Teams

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Will Jordan, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Sevu Reece, Richie Mo'unga, Aaron Smith, Luke Jacobson, Ardie Savea, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock (c), Scott Barrett, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower

Reserves: Dane Coles, Ethan de Groot, Angus Ta'avao, Brodie Retallick, Shannon Frizell, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Rieko Ioane.

Fiji: Kini Murimurivalu, Setareki Tuicuvu, Waisea Nayacalevu, Eneriko Buliruarua, Nemani Nadolo, Ben Volavola, Frank Lomani, Peceli Yato, Mesulame Kunavula, Johnny Dyer, Leone Nakarawa (c), Temo Mayanavanua, Mesake Doge, Sam Matavesi, Peni Ravai.

Reserves: Mesulame Dolokoto, Eroni Mawi, Leeroy Atalifo, Albert Tuisue, Kitione Kamikamica, Moses Sorovi, Teti Tela, Manasa Mataele.

All-time encounters

2021: All Blacks 57, Fiji 23, Dunedin

2011: All Blacks 60, Fiji 14, Dunedin

2005: All Blacks 91, Fiji 0, Albany

2002: All Blacks 68, Fiji 18, Wellington

1997: All Blacks 71, Fiji 5, Albany

1987: All Blacks 74 Fiji 13, Christchurch

Odds

All Blacks: $1.001

Fiji: $31

Points start: -39.5 All Blacks

Weather

The Metservice is predicting a gloomy day in Hamilton on Saturday with persistent showers throughout the day creating soggy underfoot conditions. While rain is expected to ease by the time kickoff rolls around, ball-handling could prove to be a tricky proposition and the ability to gain territory via a team's kicking game and pack ascendency will be crucial.

How to catch the action

The Herald will provide live updates. You can catch live commentary of the match on Newstalk ZB, Gold AM and iHeartRadio.

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sport 1, with coverage beginning at 6pm. If you want to watch the match online, you can stream the game live via Sky Sport Now.