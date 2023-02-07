The All Blacks haka. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks will play two tests on home turf this year against South Africa and Australia.

The All Blacks will take on the Springboks at Mt Smart Stadium on Saturday 15 July and will face the Wallabies in the second Bledisloe Cup test of the year at Forsyth Barr Stadium in a rare afternoon kickoff on August 5.

The home tests will be part of a 2023 schedule which will see the All Blacks play five tests in the build up to the Rugby World Cup in France in September, starting with a trip to Mendoza to face the Pumas in their Rugby Championship opener.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said the Rugby Championship is “an exciting but tough draw”.

“Playing the Argentinians in Argentina is an exciting challenge after not being there since 2019. With the challenges of stadium availability in Australasia, we are delighted to play this huge South African test at Mt Smart. We believe it’s key for the connection with our fans to have this massive game in our backyard and can’t wait.

“The Dunedin test is also equally important for us because it’s our last chance to play in front of our fans before we head off for an exciting Rugby World Cup.”

New Zealand Rugby head of professional rugby and performance Chris Lendrum said it was important for the All Blacks to be able to play in Aotearoa in a World Cup year.

“Although there is a shortened Rugby Championship schedule, there will no doubt be an edge to the test matches played this year. The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup remain vitally important to New Zealand Rugby, I know Foz (Foster) and the team are looking forward to the season kicking off as they continue to build ahead of the Rugby World Cup in September.”

Pre-sale and public sale tickets to the All Blacks home tests will go on sale in early May, with exact dates to be confirmed.

The Black Ferns schedule will also be announced in due course.

All Blacks 2023 test schedule

The Rugby Championship

v Argentina - Saturday 8 July, Estadio Malvinas Argentina, Mendoza

v South Africa - Saturday 15 July, 7.05pm, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

v Australia - Saturday 29 July, location and time TBC (Bledisloe Cup match one)

Bledisloe Cup match two

v Australia - Saturday 5 August, 2.35pm, Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin

Test match

v South Africa - Friday 25 August, 7.30pm, Twickenham Stadium, London