All Blacks flanker Scott Barrett has become the latest player sent off for a dangerous tackle, handing the Blues a big advantage en route to their first win over the Crusaders in Christchurch since 2004.

Barrett was shown a red card in the 46th minute of tonight's Super Rugby Pacific clash after making clear contact with his shoulder to the jaw of Alex Hodgman.

The Blues prop spilled a pass as he headed into the tackle and, with the ball gone, Barrett connected with the head while making no attempt to wrap his right arm.

Scott Barrett makes contact with the jaw of Alex Hodgman. Photo / Sky Sport

Hodgman stayed down to receive attention and, after a quick consultation with TMO Aaron Paterson, referee Mike Fraser showed the Crusaders captain a red card as the home fans booed.

Commentator Justin Marshall said Barrett was "going to be in big trouble" since the hit was late and collected Hodgman "flush on the jaw".

"There's nothing mitigating it," Marshall said. "I don't think there was any intent, but the way it transpired, it was late and he didn't do enough to avoid the collision."

The Blues scored a try through Kurt Eklund from the subsequent penalty, extending their lead to 24-10 while facing 13 players, with David Havili still in the sin bin after receiving a yellow card for a cynical foul late in the first half.

Havili soon returned, and with no specialist locking cover on the bench, Dominic Gardiner came on for Barrett 20 minutes after the red card.

Barrett will now be facing a suspension likely in line with the three-week ban handed down to teammate Shilo Klein after the hooker was sent off for a similar hit against the Highlanders a fortnight ago, one of four players who saw red during round seven of Super Rugby Pacific.