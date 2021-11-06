Rugby: All Blacks star Scott Barrett on looming fatherhood and making Taranaki NPC debut

Scott Barrett. Photo / Photosport

There's a first time for everything, and the next week shapes up as one of unfamiliarity for Scott Barrett.

Barrett returned home early from the All Blacks' northern tour as he and wife, Hannah, are expecting their first child. As it has worked out, the timing has been perfect for the 27-year-old – getting out of MIQ with time to spare and the chance to pull on the amber and black hoops of Taranaki for the first time at NPC level.

Barrett has been named for Taranaki's match against Southland on Sunday, however will be playing things by ear before kick-off with the due date looming.

"I think I've timed it quite well," Barrett told the Herald of his return. "The Taranaki boys had the bye week and I got a week at home with Hannah before she is set to give birth any day now. So, just managing that and hopefully get the opportunity to run out on Sunday.

"Ideally (the baby) doesn't come until Monday. But whenever it happens it'll happen, and Barnesy (Taranaki coach Neil Barnes) is pretty good – we'll adapt and deal with it as it comes. At the moment I'm down to play and excited about the prospect of making my debut.

"Rugby or fatherhood, I've had plenty of time in MIQ and hotel rooms thinking about those sorts of things and what's to come. Both are pretty exciting prospects and I'm certainly looking forward to both."

Barrett returned home from tour on the back of some strong performances in the All Blacks' successful Rugby Championship campaign, and was eager to get back into his work once he was cleared from a shoulder niggle he picked up in the final game of the tournament against South Africa.

It's been a long time between appearances for Barrett in Taranaki colours, as the Pungarehu product has not represented the region since under-18 level, with all of his NPC rugby being played for Canterbury.

Speaking about returning to the paddock this weekend, he said it wasn't something he had discussed with the All Blacks management group in terms of trying to get more playing time under his belt away from the test environment. However, having returned home from tour early presented him with the opportunity.

"Since leaving the squad I haven't had too much communication with the All Blacks," Barrett admitted.

"I briefly talked with the medical team and expressed my interest to play, and connected with the physios back home here coming off a bit of a shoulder niggle against South Africa. I got the OK on that front and I'm ready to go, so I personally wanted to make my debut for the Bulls and get a run."