Rugby: All Blacks on high alert after Covid scare in Welsh camp

All Blacks captain Sam Cane talks coming back from injury and his goals for the future. Video / AllBlacksTV

The All Blacks are confident their test against Wales in Cardiff this weekend will proceed as planned despite a New Zealand-born player in the opposition testing positive for Covid-19.

Former Super Rugby-winning Hurricanes midfielder Willis Halaholo was expected to start at second five-eighth for Wales against the All Blacks on Sunday morning (NZT) but he has since tested positive for Covid and left the Welsh camp.

The All Blacks were briefed about Halaholo's positive case on Wednesday.

All Blacks assistant John Plumtree, who coached Halaholo at the Hurricanes, expects the 74,500 sell-out test to go ahead.

The Herald understands the Principality Stadium roof will be open this weekend in an attempt to mitigate the spread of Covid.

"We've heard the news and we only know as much as you at this stage," Plumtree said. "There will be all sorts of talk around the game and is it in jeopardy but as we understand right now the player who has tested with Covid has dropped out of their environment. They'll all get tested and all have to be negative before they can play in the weekend.

"We all got tested last night and we haven't had any results yet but it's just business as usual. It's what's happening in their camp.

"It's very sad news for Willis I'm sure he would've been excited about playing the All Blacks. He's a quality player so it's sad for him and his family."

All Blacks team huddle. Photo / Photosport

Auckland-raised Halaholo, who attended Mount Albert Grammar School and also represented Waikato and Southland before shifting north, was devastated to miss the test against the All Blacks.

Halaholo's late withdrawal compounds a lengthy absentee list for Wales with up to nine front-line players unavailable due to injuries and the test falling outside the designated window, denying Wayne Pivac access to his English-based contingent. Halaholo has been replaced by 58-test veteran Scott Williams.

"Been a rough 24 hours. Found out my aunty (pretty much a 2nd mum to me) passed away late last night. Then wake up this morning and test positive and be unavailable for a game that I've worked hard towards since it was announced. Gutted," Halaholo said in a post on social media.

Covid cases in Wales continue to hit record numbers, with official health figures revealing 719.9 cases for every 100,000 people over the last seven days.

Wales remains the highest infection rate of all the UK nations, with daily figures ranging between 2,500 and 3,000.

The All Blacks are, therefore, adopting strict precautions on tour that confines the team to a bubble with no public interaction.

Restrictions include the Welsh Rugby Union preventing anyone near training; the All Blacks entering the back entrance of their hotel and using their own lift.

All Blacks assistant coach John Plumtree. Photo / Photosport

Hotel staff are not permitted to enter team or individual rooms and while mask use in the UK is far from commonplace, the All Blacks players and management wear masks whenever they leave the hotel.

"We understand the risk," Plumtree said. "We've come from Washington where the risk was probably a bit lower. Here with the amount of cases per day the players understand the risk is heightened. The management have put things in place here to keep everyone a little bit sane.

"It's way out of what we're used to doing when we're on tour or in any rugby environment I've been involved in. There are little challenges along the way, especially in our 11th week away.

"This is a real endurance battle mentally, but if you came into our environment and saw how the players were coping, you'd admire them. It's not easy but they're sticking tight. They all understand the importance of being grateful that we can play on a world stage in these types of conditions."

Around 20 players will play golf on their scheduled day off while others venture to an SAS facility on a tour organised by the All Blacks security staff. Otherwise, though, the team is largely confined to their hotel outside trainings.

The All Blacks were dealt a minor blow at their latest training with Chiefs prop Angus Ta'avao suffering a dislocated elbow, ruling him out of the Welsh test. Highlanders loose forward Shannon Frizell is the only other squad member unavailable for this weekend with a lingering shoulder issue.