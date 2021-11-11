Rugby: All Blacks name strong team for Ireland clash

What is Ian Foster like as All Blacks coach? - What the senior leaders think. Video / AllBlacksTV

Ian Foster has reinstated his first-choice side, featuring a new-look midfield, as the All Blacks prepare to encounter another mighty challenge in Dublin.

Ahead of the first in a two test stretch that will go a long way to defining the All Blacks season, Foster has largely turned to experience by recalling the forward pack that delivered against Wales, and pairing Anton Lienert-Brown with Rieko Ioane in the midfield for the first time this season.

Lienert-Brown and Ioane have competed for centre this season but after a final quarter cameo two weeks ago in Cardiff, and with David Havili struggling to replicate his early-season form from second five-eighth, they will now combine against Ireland.

Beauden Barrett's two try haul in his 100th test in Cardiff allows him to retain the first-choice status at No 10 alongside former Hurricanes halves partner TJ Perenara.

Brad Weber suffered a broken nose and failed his HIA last week against Italy to open the door for Finlay Christie's promotion to the bench where he is joined by Richie Mo'unga and Havili.

On the edge, the All Blacks will unleash form wings Will Jordan and Sevu Reece, both of whom can expect to confront a high ball barrage from the Irish.

"That's the way we finished the Welsh game, with Anton moving in, Rieko moving to centre and Sevu on the wing. It's a little bit of a reward for that combination," Foster said of his new midfield pairing.

"We've been able to use this series of games and the time together to try different things and thought a little change there would be good for us. We're also pretty excited at the impact that Finlay, David and Richie will have off the bench."

In their past five tests the All Blacks hold a 3-2 advantage over Ireland. Photo / Photosport

Led by Sam Whitelock, and with Ethan Blackadder retaining the incumbent blindside role, the All Blacks pack will hope to replicate the platform they laid against Wales, before heavy hitters in the form of Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i and Akira Ioane are injected off the bench.

Dane Coles, after immediately impressing with his brace of maul tries against Italy, will be another notable reinforcement.

Despite getting through 80 minutes last week the All Blacks continue to be patient with Sam Cane's comeback, holding him back for a possible appearance in the final test of the tour against France, and instead handing Dalton Papalii another chance to build on his prominent Cardiff performance.

In their past five tests the All Blacks hold a 3-2 advantage over Ireland after dominating their last match, the 2019 World Cup quarter-final, 46-14 in Yokohama. Three years ago, however, Ireland claimed the last test in Dublin – the 16-9 result reflecting the tight, brutal affair.

Ireland come off scoring nine tries in their 60-5 rout of Jamie Joseph's Japan in Dublin last week.

"We've watched Ireland's development this year with interest, particularly through the latter part of the Six Nations and last week's big win over Japan," Foster said. "They are certainly playing with confidence and ambition and represent a formidable challenge.

"We have no doubt what Saturday is going to bring at a full Aviva Stadium. It's a big occasion, rugby is back to Dublin in terms of full grandstands, so we know what it's going to mean here, and we want that kind of stage. It's big and it's exciting and is what motivates this team.

"We've had a great week here. We travelled well from Italy and are back into our more traditional routine of hitting a town and then moving onto the next one. The weather has been great here and we've enjoyed training in those conditions and getting ready for what will be a massive occasion on Saturday.

"We obviously have objectives we want to get out of each training session and we feel we have done that well. The guys are focussed and we achieved what we wanted to achieve."

All Blacks team:

1. Joe Moody, 2. Codie Taylor, 3. Nepo Laulala, 4. Brodie Retallick, 5. Samuel Whitelock (c) 6. Ethan Blackadder, 7. Dalton Papalii, 8. Ardie Savea, 9. TJ Perenara, 10. Beauden Barrett, 11. Sevu Reece, 12. Anton Lienert-Brown, 13. Rieko Ioane, 14. Will Jordan, 15. Jordie Barrett

Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Tyrel Lomax, Tupou Vaa'i, Akira Ioane, Finlay Christie, Richie Mo'unga, David Havili