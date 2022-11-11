Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Rugby: All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor on adversity, ‘tough’ criticisms and Jason Ryan’s impact on the team

Liam Napier
By
6 mins to read
Codie Taylor reflects on the challenging period following the All Blacks' Argentina defeat. Photo / Photosport

Codie Taylor reflects on the challenging period following the All Blacks' Argentina defeat. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

All Blacks are invincible, right? Well, no, not quite. The reality is far removed from that perception.

Away from the spotlight they experience the same fluctuating emotions as anyone.

Just

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport