Codie Taylor reflects on the challenging period following the All Blacks' Argentina defeat. Photo / Photosport

By Liam Napier in Edinburgh

All Blacks are invincible, right? Well, no, not quite. The reality is far removed from that perception.

Away from the spotlight they experience the same fluctuating emotions as anyone.

Just ask Codie Taylor. The Crusaders hooker has played 74 tests, featuring in the 2015 World Cup success and increasing in prominence during the countless trophies since.

Yet this year, there was one test all anyone wanted to mention to Taylor — August 27 when the All Blacks suffered their first home defeat against the Pumas in Christchurch, his adopted home city.

Taylor replaced standout Chiefs hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho early in the second half, only to endure a forgettable night with his lineout throwing in the final quarter as the All Blacks collapsed to another historic defeat.

With interest in the All Blacks reaching fever-pitch following head coach Ian Foster’s knife-edge endorsement through to the World Cup the previous week, mistakes in the public eye magnified.

Public feedback, particularly through social media, was swift. In the age of instant gratification many wanted Taylor’s experience immediately cast aside.

“It’s tough,” Taylor reflects with the Herald on that challenging period in Edinburgh this week. “It’s New Zealand’s favourite sport. Every time you go out there the telescope is right on you. For me personally it has been a rollercoaster.

“One hundred per cent it’s tough. Tough for me, tough for my family. I tend to stay away from social media these days. Everyone has an opinion and they’re allowed to.”

The All Blacks did right by Taylor, removing him from the next two tests to give him time to work through the fallout, work on his game, but more importantly reach a mental space where he was ready to cope with the pressures the test arena demands.

Installed to start against the Wallabies at Eden Park, Taylor did so against a backdrop of intense scrutiny. For 57 minutes that night Taylor performed his core roles with minimal fuss.

Codie Taylor in action against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

Just like that, a weight was lifted. When he started again in Cardiff last week Taylor played a leading role in a dominant set piece platform that culminated in two tries from close range.

“You can either walk away from it and try and bury yourself or stand up and deal with it. I feel like that’s the approach I’ve taken and it’s paid off,” Taylor says.

“The great thing is I had awesome support from family to mental skills coaches and our coaches backing me and working through some stuff has been a huge help. Having a different view on everything has led to me bringing a new lease of life and energy to be able to help this team. That’s been more of a focus ever since the old Argie test but I’m just grateful to still be in the team and do my part.

“Cardiff is probably the best stadium to play at, one you really have to get up for, and the boys really did that. I owe Scott [Barrett] a beer because he pushed me over the line twice. I was proud of the forwards for rolling their sleeves up and getting stuck in.”

There is no doubt Taukei’aho’s powerhouse presence ushers in a new dynamic for the All Blacks hookers long dominated by the Dane Coles-Taylor one-two punch.

On this northern tour the Taukei’aho-Taylor and Taylor-Taukei’aho punch has replaced that aforementioned familiarity from the Horowhenua Kapiti-raised hookers.

Foster and All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan have detailed their desire to develop contrasting options across the board, with their hooking rotation one example that will continue through the final two tests of the year against Scotland and England.

Having starred down adversity and proven his resilience, Taylor is relishing the internal challenge.

“First off it’s been pretty tough with Colesy getting a niggle and having to go home. It’s not great, he loves this team so much. Samisoni has come in and the way he has approached it - he’s a pretty relaxed guy but when he gets out there he never takes a backwards step. He’s a physical man, hard to put down, and we’ve seen that this year around his ball carry and ability to impose himself.

“It’s a different dynamic. I probably don’t do as much damage with ball in hand but hopefully I can do my part in other areas. It’s good to see him go so well and it’s also good for us as a team because it makes positions so competitive.”

Codie Taylor and Jason Ryan during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

While Taukei’aho’s arrival is notable, Ryan assuming charge of the forwards has proved transformational. A pack exposed in successive defeats to Ireland and France at this stage last year, and in the home series loss to the Irish in July, has vastly improved their lineout, maul, scrum and breakdown.

“He’s a world-class coach,” Taylor says of his former six-year Crusaders mentor. “The beauty of Jase is he’s always willing to learn. He’s not afraid to take things from other teams to benefit us. He’s always been like that even at Super Rugby. He’s slotted in nicely. He holds us forwards accountable for everything we do. He’s not afraid to call us out whether you know him, like myself, or you’re from another franchise. He just wants this team to get better.

“It’s a dark art, everything to do with the forwards. This squad is a bit different. We’ve got some young guys putting their hands up which is awesome for the whole team. It really makes it a competition each week to get an opportunity, and if you do you’ve got to nail it. That’s where we’re at now. You want the coaches to have those headaches. "

A five-test winning run puts distance between the All Blacks and their humbling lows earlier this year. Yet now more than ever it’s imperative they maintain reinforced standards and finish what they’ve started. Consistent performances have escaped them to this point. That must change at Murrayfield.

“Change wasn’t going to happen straight away but we’re still building. The reality is test footy is bloody hard no matter who you’re playing these days.

“The Rugby Championship we built towards the back end then we had a pretty questionable performance against Japan. To play Wales the way we did was an awesome response. Scotland will be a step up this week around their physicality and presence. They can all ball play, they can roll their sleeves up and scrum you off the ball if you allow it. We’re going to get all of that this week so if we’re not on, we’ll pay for it.”