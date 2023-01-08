Brad Weber following a Bledisloe Cup win. Photosport

The All Blacks exodus continues to grow.

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber has reportedly signed with French club Stade Français and will join after the Rugby World Cup, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The 18-test veteran has been a steady backup for Aaron Smith who has previously hinted 2023 will be his last season in black, but fell out of favour last season when he and TJ Perenara both missed out on the June squad to face Ireland with Finlay Christie and Folau Fakatava getting the callup.

Weber was recalled to the All Blacks during the end-of-year tour, coming off the bench against Wales.

He has played 110 games for the Chiefs after making his debut in 2014.

All Blacks first five-eighth Richie Mo’unga has already revealed that he is heading to Japan after the World Cup, as has Shannon Frizell. Loose forward Pita Gus Sowakula will leave for French club Clermont after the NPC season.



