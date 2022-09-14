Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Photo / Photosport

An All Blacks great hopes Roger Tuivasa-Sheck is given a chance to show his World Cup class on this year's northern tour.

John Kirwan says league convert Tuivasa-Sheck was unlucky in his transition to union, even though he has already got to wear the All Blacks jersey.

Kirwan – who was also a cross-code star – has backed the release of Tuivasa-Sheck to the Auckland NPC side so he gets as much game time as possible, but he hopes the former NRL star does not become a forgotten man on the provincial scene.

Events have not proved kind to Tuivasa-Sheck, who like Kirwan is a former Warriors league player. His move to union was a coup given his huge league profile, as Tuivasa-Sheck tried to fulfil his dream of becoming an All Black.

The Auckland Covid lockdown wrecked Tuivasa-Sheck's 2021 rugby plans, and pressure on Ian Foster's job probably forced the All Blacks coach into a more conservative selection pattern.

Kirwan told Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave: "It was the right thing to release him to play for Auckland, he needs to play the game.

"I certainly hope he will feature on the northern tour. He needs to play a big test against Wales or Scotland.

"Get him out there amongst it. I like what I've seen from him in the NPC but we need to see him at the next level and he's running out of time."

Former All Black John Kirwan. Photo / Photosport

The All Blacks are using a more settled selection approach a year out from the World Cup, which could count against Tuivasa-Sheck's promotion.

Kirwan said there were positives and negatives around less player rotation. While it built combinations, veterans such as Sam Cane and Sam Whitelock would miss out on vital rest.

Meanwhile, Kirwan has backed the Thursday night Bledisloe Cup scheduling, saying rugby had to be flexible in a tougher commercial market. He would like New Zealand to consider taking more tests to the provinces.

Kirwan also called on rugby to mimic league in the way the rival code reacted quickly to problems on the field.

"The NRL does a great job moving very quickly to make it a better spectator sport," he said.

"Two years ago they introduced the repeat six, and after the first season they adjusted it. It has sped the game up – some forwards have lost four or five kilos.

"We need to have some courage in our game. In our Super Rugby final we had four minutes of scrums in the last five minutes.

"We need to start thinking about the fan base, what's attracting people. We're in the entertainment business which includes movies, basketball, concerts."