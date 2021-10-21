Rugby: All Blacks forced to split squad as 11 players skip USA test to travel to UK

All Blacks coach Ian Foster on eve of USA departure. Video / allblakcs.com

The All Blacks have confirmed a group of 11 players who will skip this weekend's test against the USA and travel to the UK.

While the All Blacks take on the USA in front of over 50,000 at FedEx Field, home of the Washington NFL team in Maryland on Sunday morning, an advanced party of players will make their way to Cardiff 24 hours before the rest of the squad for the next test against Wales.

That group includes Brodie Retallick, Rieko Ioane, David Havili, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, Joe Moody, Shannon Frizell, Ethan Blackadder, Ofa Tuungafasi, Akira Ioane and Jordie Barrett.

The vast majority of that contingent will be expected to start next week against Wales. Frizell, who joined the squad in the USA after missing the Rugby Championship, is carrying a shoulder injury suffered while playing for Tasman.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster. Photo / Photosport

Five players not featuring against the USA - Ardie Savea, Samasoni Taukeiaho, Karl Tu'inukuafe, Brad Weber and Sevu Reece – will remain with the squad to help them prepare.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster attributed the split squad arrangement to flight availability.

"We can't get the whole squad over on Saturday night so we've had to send 11 players a day early," Foster said. "That's the No 1 and only reason why we're doing it. International flights are a little bit harder to organise than they used to be."

Meanwhile, Foster named an experimental side to face the USA this morning, with Sam Cane and Dane Coles returning from injuries to start from the bench alongside rookie Josh Lord.

All Blacks team to face USA on Sunday at FedEx Field, Washington DC (kickoff 8.30am):

1. Ethan de Groot (2)

2. Asafo Aumua (4)

3. Angus Ta'avao (19)

4. Samuel Whitelock (127) - captain

5. Tupou Vaa'i (7)

6. Luke Jacobson (10)

7. Dalton Papalii (9)

8. Hoskins Sotutu (8)

9. Finlay Christie (3)

10. Richie Mo'unga (27)

11. George Bridge (16)

12. Quinn Tupaea (4)

13. Braydon Ennor (2)

14. Will Jordan (9)

15. Damian McKenzie (37)

Reserves:

16. Dane Coles (76)

17. George Bower (8)

18. Tyrel Lomax (10)

19. Josh Lord - new cap

20. Sam Cane (74)

21. TJ Perenara (75)

22. Beauden Barrett (98)

23. Anton Lienert-Brown (53)