Rugby: All Blacks captain Sam Cane hoping to return from pectoral injury before year's end

Newstalk ZB's Kate Wells joins NZ Herald Focus Sport's Cheree Kinnear as we look ahead to the second All Blacks clash against the Wallabies, INDYCAR drivers set off plus more. Video / NZ Herald

Sam Cane has indicated he could be back on the pitch in time for the All Blacks end of year tour, aiming to return to play in "roughly" two months' time.

Cane has been working to rehabilitate a pectoral injury he suffered while playing in the Chiefs' Super Rugby Aotearoa clash against the Blues in late March. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair the injury, and also had some lingering issues with his shoulder fixed.

In an update on social media, Cane said things were progressing well in his bid to be back before the end of the year.

"Thought it was about time I gave an update as to where I'm at in my return to play journey," he wrote.

"Four months post shoulder reconstruction and pectoral reattachment, have finally got full range of movement so am now focusing on building back strength and function. Progressing well and aiming to be back playing in roughly two months' time."

The All Blacks are set to head to Europe, via the USA, for their end of year tour, with fixtures lined up against the USA at Washington DC's FedEx Field on October 24, before heading to Europe to play Wales in Cardiff (October 31), Italy in Rome (November 7) and Ireland in Dublin (November 13).

However, they could be without the luxury of easing Cane back into action through the NPC before seeing him return to the international stage, with Australia's Covid-19 situation posing a threat to their end of year plans.

Sam Cane has indicated he is on track to return to action before the end of the year. Photo / Photosport

Saturday's second Bledisloe Cup test against the Wallabies at Eden Park could end up being the All Blacks' last on home soil for the year as they prepare to head to Australia for the third Cup test in Perth in a fortnight.

The New Zealand side are scheduled to meet the World Champion Springboks in Dunedin (September 25) and Auckland (October 2) later this year, but those fixtures are still up in the air should the transtasman bubble remain shut.

The Herald reports New Zealand Rugby has an agreement with its players that they will only quarantine once this year which is expected to be on return from the five-match end of year tour.

While they remain hopeful of the bubble reopening in mid September, the continued threat of Covid-19 in Australia has forced them to start planning for the possibility of that bubble staying securely shut.