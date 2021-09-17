Rugby: All Blacks captain Ardie Savea's challenge to All Blacks ahead of Pumas rematch

Captain Ardie Savea returns after missing last week's match to lead a much-changed All Blacks lineup at Suncorp Stadium. Video / All Blacks

After a 39-0 win over Argentina last time out, All Blacks captain Ardie Savea says the onus is now on this week's team to back that performance up.

The sides will meet again in Brisbane on Saturday night; however, it will be a new-look All Blacks side, with several changes made to last week's squad – including an entirely different forward pack.

Savea, who returns to the side after being left out of the squad a week ago as a precaution following a head knock, said despite the mass changes in the side, there was no reason they couldn't build on last week's outing.

"I think for us, if we turn up thinking the same performance we had last week will be enough, then we're kidding ourselves," Savea said.

"We know the Argie boys are a wounded beast, and they're dangerous right now. If we don't turn up, it could be a long day."

Several of the newer faces in the All Blacks squad will start on Saturday at Suncorp Stadium, including lock Tupou Vaa'i, and loose forwards Ethan Blackadder and Hoskins Sotutu.

They are three of the six players in the starting squad with fewer than 10 test matches to their names, with 10 total players in the 23-man squad yet to play in 10 tests.

Inexperienced as they may be, the likes of Will Jordan, Quinn Tupaea and Luke Jacobson have impressed in recent outings and Savea said those sorts of performances from the young players in the group were to be expected.

"The boys know what's expected of them in terms of nailing their roles this week and doing their job. I'm a real big 'words of affirmation' dude, so I just like to encourage in small ways and remind the boys that they're here for a reason. That's about it. I trust them to do their job and they're in this team for a reason, so even though they've had less caps, it doesn't matter. Those boys are raring to go.

"There probably have been conversations between the guys, but we haven't really noticed any change and I think that's the beauty about this tour – that we're around each other 24/7 and, for us, it doesn't matter who puts on the jersey; they've got a job to do and have to do it justice. I'm really looking forward to the guys getting the opportunity this week to go out there and perform."

Ardie Savea of the All Blacks looks on during The Rugby Championship and Bledisloe Cup match between the New Zealand All Blacks and the Australian Wallabies. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Although they have some new talent in the side, there are plenty of seasoned campaigners in the squad, with All Blacks being boosted by the return of Joe Moody (51 tests), alongside Savea (53), and Patrick Tuipulotu (38) to the run-on XV, while Ofa Tuungafasi (39) is set to make his return from injury off the bench.

While he wasn't in the squad for last weekend's game, Savea got a good look at the Argentinean side from ground level as he ran the water for the All Blacks.

He said it was clear the All Blacks needed to match the physicality of the Pumas, who did well to slow the game down completely in the second half.

"They're going to come firing this week, so if we can match that physical space then that will hopefully let our game flow."