Former All Black Jonah Lomu has been inducted into the Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame, as one of seven inaugural inductees. An annual medal given to the outstanding Pasifika men's player has also been named after Lomu. Photo / Getty Images

Former All Black Jonah Lomu has been inducted into the Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame, as one of seven inaugural inductees. An annual medal given to the outstanding Pasifika men's player has also been named after Lomu. Photo / Getty Images

The first seven players inducted into the Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame have been announced.

Former All Blacks Jonah Lomu, Sir Bryan Williams and World Cup winning former Black Ferns captain Fiao’o Fa’amausili are New Zealand’s three representatives, with players from five countries earning spots.

As one of the game’s most revered figures, Lomu’s career saw him earn 73 caps for the All Blacks, scoring 43 tries.

Lomu’s star displays at the 1995 World Cup in South Africa are held up as the groundbreaking moment for the sport going fully professional.

After his death in 2015 from a longstanding illness, Lomu’s name has been given to the annual award presented to the outstanding Pasifika men’s player.

Sir Bryan, 73, has continued to give back to the game since his retirement as a player in 1982.

Arguably, Sir Bryan has done as much for the game off the field as he did on it, as both a coach - including with Manu Samoa - and an administrator, and was knighted in 2018.

Former Black Ferns captain Fiao'o Fa'amausili with the World Cup. Photo / NZ Herald

Fa’amausili, 43, won the Women’s Rugby World Cup four times in her 16-year playing career, including lifting the trophy as captain in 2017.

Born in Samoa, Fa’amausili was the first Black Fern to play in 50 tests, and was inducted into World Rugby’s Hall of Fame in 2021.

Like Lomu, she has given her name to the annual award for the women’s Pasifika player of the year.

“We’re excited to begin the Hall of Fame’s journey at a ground which has showcased so much amazing rugby by Pasifika players and is the spiritual home of rugby,” said Pasifika Rugby Hall of Fame chairperson Savae Sir Michael Jones.

“The first seven inductees have individually made such huge contributions to rugby here in Aotearoa, the Pacific region and globally - their influence on our beloved game and our communities has been phenomenal.

“They have greatly enhanced the profile of Pasifika rugby across the world, and they continue to inspire the next generation of Pasifika rugby players.

Samoa has two capped representatives, in Peter Fatialofa and Brian Lima, while former Wallabies loose forward George Smith is Australia’s sole inductee.

Former Fiji, Fiji Sevens back and coach Waisale Serevi is his nation’s first inductee,

The inductees, and the winners of the Jonah Lomu and Seiuli Fiao’o Fa’amausili player of the year medals will be named at the inaugural Hall of Fame ceremony on March 28.